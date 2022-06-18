OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G review: try it, before you judge it

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is yet another descendant of a change of approach that those who observe the company since it took its first steps, in 2013, have struggled and still struggle to understand and accept. I (was) among them, and I approached the review with a good dose of skepticism , but in a few days Nord CE 2 Lite 5G – CE stands for Core Edition – gave me ideas to change my mind at least in part.

This is why the review of Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will at times be a little longer than the others, because I will try to explain my point of view and the reading, shareable or not, that I have given to some of its limitations. I advise? Yes but not at all, we will talk about it later .

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G , display aside, is a smartphone made entirely of plastic . And, spoiler, when counting the pros and cons plastic will not end up in the cons: it is of good quality, solid and pleasantly treated. If you add to this assembly and finishing of a more than good level , you get the convincing recipe followed by the men of OnePlus to make their mid-range.

Furthermore, plastic has at least two important advantages compared to metal or glass: it is more resistant to falls and costs less, which makes it possible to allocate the meager funds that companies set themselves as a limit for products to other areas. mid-range. In short, on a product of this type it is an intelligent choice that I approve without thinking too much about it.

I loved the Blue Tide coloring of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in testing. It changes a lot depending on the intensity and angle of the light, turning from the lightest and most gentle blue to the most intense with some purple hues, passing through the yellow of the upper rear area – let’s say from the camera group to the upper edge. And then it is always beautiful thanks to the opaque treatment that keeps fingerprints away .

The same cannot be said for the opposite surface, quite the opposite. The smartphone comes with a pre-applied film on the screen, which I removed after a few days to evaluate the oleophobic coverage of the display. Which is very bad , it is useless to go around it: the fingerprints accumulate very easily and do not go totally away even when you put your smartphone in the pocket of your trousers or jeans. In other words, you have to resign yourself to cleaning it often.

The beauty and efficacy of the matte finish of the rear surface and frame present the bill under ergonomics . OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is slippery and bulky , too bulky for an irreducible mini like me, and the low weight (thanks also to the plastic) and well balanced do not greatly improve the judgment on a product that for the most part some people are impossible to use with one hand, including myself who can’t say I have small hands. The supplied transparent cover makes the grip firmer but inevitably increases the overall dimensions. In short: the blanket is short.

The cover smooths out the step created by the camera group, which however, even without the cover, does not represent an obstacle to typing with the phone resting on a surface. Reaching the fingerprint reader on the frame, integrated into the on and off button, may not be easy for those with small hands . Small final note for OnePlus users of the first hour: the Alert Slider is missing, the physical selector on the frame that allows you to quickly switch from one mode of use to another, but it is not a surprise. Moreover, it seems that among the plans for the future there is the intention to do without it altogether.

SCREEN

The display is a very large

IPS LCD with a high refresh rate, 120 Hz. I’ll go straight to the point: could you put an OLED? Probably yes, but I don’t regret it. And not that he prefers LCDs to OLEDs, let’s be clear: I think rather that a well-made , quality LCD performs better than an inexpensive or average inexpensive OLED.

The one of OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G has only one flaw, except for the endemic ones in displays of this type and that is not absolute blacks, not very high contrasts (HDR would have helped, but there is not), and the halo black, a shadow, around the hole for the selfie camera: a minimum brightness a little too high for those who use their smartphone to read in bed. It is the only thing that in my opinion can be noticed by the generalist user, the one to whom the OnePlus smartphone is aimed: contrasts and blacks, probably, will never pay attention. Even the visibility under the sunlight (and the Sicilian one is not soft) leaves nothing to be desired, and it is not a trivial matter.

The shadow that inevitably arises around an LCD hole

Then there is the refresh rate at 120 Hz, which is one of the aspects that manufacturers sometimes give up to make ends meet for a mid-range / medium-low range product. It is not a negligible aspect especially on Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, because with a not too “awake” chip like the Snapdragon 695 – we will talk more about it later – it does its own to offer the user a fluid experience. In short, the feeling is that the 120 Hz put a patch on the shortcomings of the chip .

The brightness sensor is not a reference for punctuality of the adjustments, but it can pass. Instead, the proximity sensor was noted for perfectible precision, but there is room to remedy it with a software update.

SOFTWARE

Here, the software . I state that I was a very happy owner of OnePlus One with the CyanogenMod and then an OxygenOS user, which I appreciated on OnePlus 3T. Those times are good that they are gone, and you have to get over it. I was prejudiced against the new OxygenOS “by Oppo”, I confess. But – I will also be unpopular – it went better than expected . It seems an era has passed since those days there, and although the interface of the new course did not welcome me very well (the pre-installed TikTok app caused me more than a grimace) I cannot speak ill of the OxygenOS 12, for a product in this price range.

There is not much bloatware (TikTok can be uninstalled) and the customization possibilities are there but they are not infinite ( balance policy , which I approve of). There are also “first course” features, such as Zen Mode or the Veteran Shelf, and more recent features such as Work Life Balance. I approve of the balance achieved, and if someone more savvy than others believes that the interference of ColorOS are too many, they can always intervene on launchers, icons, etc. That’s the beauty of Android.

Access is via a physical fingerprint reader on the side, a choice that I approve of for the reliability and speed of the release compared to a reader in the display which on this range is too often a lottery, can have good as well as bad performance. There is also Face Unlock which, however, is not one of the safe unlocking methods: it is convenient, but being in 2D it can be deceived. It supports Widevine L1 , which means – for example – Netflix at the maximum resolution allowed by the display (Full HD).

I used the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G with the OxygenOS 12.1 A.07, and I noticed noticeable lag on some heavy web pages and who knows also badly optimized for mobile such as motorsport.com . During the writing of the review, build A.08 arrived which eliminated the problem almost completely – well so. OnePlus ensures 2 major releases of Android – for which having arrived at the debut with Android 12 it will receive Android 13 and 14 – and 3 years of patches , which means that until 2025 you will receive security updates: I really liked the clarity of OnePlus on the software support.

EXPERIENCE OF USE

Compared to the old OnePlus it is indisputably slow , but it is equally indisputable that – OnePlus X aside – they were all high-end. What bothered me most in the past days with Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is the aggressiveness of the OxygenOS in closing the apps in the background even after a short while, as if there was little RAM available. The 6 GB are used little and nothing, to the point that the option for virtual RAM seems like a rhetorical exercise. Behavior that I did not like at all and not even in relation to the target audience.

The Snapdragon 695 chip is reliable and consumes little, but without turning too much around it gives the clear impression of being slow . Not at times, but constantly slow, predictability which is perhaps also a virtue : he proceeds calmly, but always “goes” the same way. However, nothing that cannot be good for a generalist user. Moreover, even with heavy games , the Adreno 619 GPU ensures more than acceptable performance, so the typical user will play even the most demanding titles without any problem.

Nothing to report on the connectivity side . OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is good for the “phone”: it has no reception problems, the calls are stable, you surf at more than adequate speeds both in Wi-Fi and in 5G, and therefore in a word it satisfies. The audio in call from the headset is perfect, the speakerphone is not but the interlocutor is well audible and hears us well.

The system audio is mono, and is more or less the same as for the speakerphone on call: quantity prevails over quality , as understandable for the range. The vibration , an aspect to which I personally pay a lot of attention, is in the category average: it is not “mosquito” but not “peremptory” as on the top of the range.

The battery , on the other hand, is infinite, with no ifs and buts . With my office use, in which the smartphone remains in Wi-Fi on a desk for seven hours a day, you go beyond the day with very low hands and close the two in many cases. With more intense use, however, the day ends smoothly. Fast charging – you may have guessed – might not be there, but it is there even if not very fast. However, the quick charger along with OnePlus’ iconic red cable – a legacy – is included. On the software side, there is no lack of optimized charging, which learns from habits and reaches 100% in the vicinity of the alarm clock in order not to cause stress, and therefore wear, to the battery.

DATA SHEET

Screen : 6.59-inch 20: 9 Full HD + (2,412 x 1,080 pixels, 401 ppi) IPS LCD with 120 Hz refresh rate

chip : Qualcomm Snapdragon 695, 6 nanometer octa core, max frequency 2.2 GHz

memories : 6 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128 GB of UFS 2.2 storage space expandable up to 1 TB via microSD

cameras : rear wide: 64 MP f / 1.7, 0.7 μm pixels (1.4 μm at 16 MP with pixel binning), electronic stabilization rear macro: 2 MP f / 2.4 posteriore bokeh: 2 MP f/2.4 video in 1080p a 30 fps, in slow motion fino a 120 fps in HD anteriore: 16 MP f/2,0 Sony IMX471

connettività : Dual SIM, 5G SA+NSA, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou, QZSS, USB-C 2.0, ingresso jack audio da 3,5 mm

: Dual SIM, 5G SA+NSA, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou, QZSS, USB-C 2.0, ingresso jack audio da 3,5 mm audio : mono

alert slider : no

: no unlock : side fingerprint reader, Face Unlock

user interface : OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12 (tested with release A.07) Support Duration: 2 major Android releases and 3 years of security patches

battery : 5,000 mAh fast charging: 33 watt SuperVOOC, from 1 to 50% in 30 minutes

dimensions : 164.3 x 75.6 x 8.5 mm, weight of 195 grams

colors : Blue Tide and Black Dusk

CAMERAS

There are three cameras on OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G , technically: one main, one macro and one depth. Basically there is only one : the macro offers more than revisable results, the depth one is almost useless, since although the portraits are quite good if you cover it with a finger, the results are identical. In short, two out of three are there to make up the numbers, and it is a policy – not only of OnePlus, indeed, there are those who put four – that I do not agree with.

But at least on the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G the only camera that you just can’t go wrong offers photos of above average quality. During the day the main sensor takes pictures of a good level for the range , in the evening in very difficult conditions the Night mode favors the enjoyment of the shot at the expense of the reality of things while in intermediate conditions the results vary, also offering very valid results to spend on social. Better not to transfer them to a monitor, however, because looking at them carefully you quickly notice the noise and the faulty color accuracy, which as mentioned at sunset is often a chimera. Understandable choices, however.

Inadequate videos , without too many words: the electronic stabilization offers results in ups and downs, and the audio captured by the microphones is simply bad. However, the dual view video mode that allows you to record clips with both the rear and front cameras, which offers good quality shots, is nice.

Summing up, the photography of OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G convinced me . It is not and could not be a cameraphone , this is all too evident, but if you are looking for an inexpensive product with a (and I repeat a ) camera that makes photos that are always enjoyable to see on the display, to send to friends or to upload on social networks, then he can be a credible candidate, at times very credible.

CONCLUSIONS

You have probably already guessed it, between the lines of this piece: I would not recommend OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G to a savvy user. But to a generalist user , who is not there with the magnifying glass, I would certainly propose it . Just as I would recommend it to anyone looking for a product with a battery and above all a good level camera (only one though!) At an affordable price “and for the rest, everything is fine” .

From this point of view, the design in the Blue Tide coloring is interesting – although not at all original, see Realme 9 and Realme 9 Pro -, autonomy is almost proof of a sports agent and there is a clear update policy, and the reference is not so much to the versions of Android (the average user cares little if there is Android 13 or 12 under the interface) as to the three-year security patch . Other smartphone manufacturers in the same segment do the same, it is true, but OnePlus has chosen the path of clarity, and unfortunately it is not for everyone.

There is no shortage of better alternatives . One above all Realme GT Neo 2, but there are several others that at launch aimed higher, both in terms of specifications and list, whose price in the meantime has dropped to touch that of OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. Which, on the other hand, is a very recent product, with software support at the starting line. So, before going to the checkout, a choice must be made : better technical specifications or software updates – and above all security patches – longer term? Everyone has their own answer. But OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G , if its extraction and its strengths and weaknesses coincide with the needs and expectations of those looking for a new adventure companion, it is a valid choice ..

PROS AND CONS

AESTHETICS MAIN CAMERA POLITICAL AUTONOMY CLEAR UPDATES

ERGONOMIA VIDEO GESTIONE RAM – APP IN BACKGROUND ORIGINALITÀ DESIGN E SOFTWARE

VOTE 6.7

