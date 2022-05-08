OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, present a great mobile for less than 250 euros

One of the mobiles with the best relation between quality and price has just opened its doors to the market.

This is the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, and it will be available on AliExpress for 249 euros, using a 50-euro discount coupon, starting May 11.

They present it with the adjectives «Fast and smooth», «Fast & Smooth», very successful if we consider that it has a Snapdragon 695 5G with OxygenOS 12 (pro gaming mode, GPA 2.0, etc.).

Its battery is 5000mAh, and it has a fast charge of 33W. It takes 30 minutes to charge the battery from 1% to about 50%. It has real-time temperature monitoring with 9 sensors and a dedicated chip to make sure the battery is safe.

Its screen is LCD FHD + 6.59 “and has a frequency of up to 120 Hz. If you think that a large 120 Hz screen could negatively affect battery life, this is not the case. The display of the Nord CE 2 Lite is a power saving LCD. More time to watch your favorite shows in FHD+ resolution.

The camera is triple.



It has a 64MP main sensor, 2MP depth assist and 2MP macro, as well as AI capture modes that simplify photography and video making. About her they comment:

The 64 MP Al triple camera is a bit different this time. We’ve added a 2 MP depth assist camera for more realistic bokeh portrait shots with finer detail, and macro focuses down to 4cm.

Night mode works with the main camera, using a special AI algorithm to display colorful images in low-light conditions.

Portrait mode gets a mechanical upgrade thanks to the new 2 MP depth assist camera. It works with the main lens to outline subjects more precisely and bring to life the appearance of bokeh effects.

The design is industrial and eye-catching, with a 3.5mm jack, and allows for 1TB memory expansion.

Remember, it will be available on aliexpress for 249 euros, using a 50-euro discount coupon that you see in the image, from May 11, but it can already be reserved. The discount coupon will be valid from May 11 until May 13 at 08:59:59 (CET time).

And if what you are looking for is something else, the OnePlus Nord 2T will also have a special price, which with the 30-euro coupon OPSBD30, will drop to 367 euros. It is a mobile with a 50MP rear camera with another 8MP Ultra wide and a 2MP B & W, with a 6.43-inch 90Hz AMOLED screen. In the image above you also have their special discounts.