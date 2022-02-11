MobileAndroid

OnePlus Nord CE 2 is coming: launch on February 17th. Here’s what we know

Last June OnePlus presented Nord CE 5G, which as we explained in our review turned out to be one of the most interesting devices of the recent line that the manufacturer has dedicated to the mid-range of the market. At the end of January, rumors began to circulate on the net that spoke of an imminent arrival of the successor, OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G: and now we know they were well founded.

OnePlus has indeed announced that OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is really coming, and will be presented very soonalready next week: precisely Thursday February 17starting at hours 14:30.

In the press release with which it spread the news, the company also provided one first image showing a detail of the device, with a photographic module composed of two large sensors arranged vertically and two other smaller and lateral ones. The rectangular element that encloses them reveals a design halfway between two generations, namely OnePlus 9 and the brand new OnePlus 10 Pro (due to the continuity with the frame).

But that’s not all, because OnePlus has also decided to reveal some technical features of Nord CE 2 5G, or the very fast SUPERVOOC 65W recharge, the presence of the 3.5 mm audio jack and the expandability of the memory via microSD cards up to 1 TB. Furthermore, from here until the event on February 17, more information will be released on the community forum and on the OnePlus Nord Instagram account.

In the meantime, however, we can complete the identikit of the smartphone by referring to the characteristics that the recent rumors had attributed to it, and which we report below.

ONEPLUS NORD CE2 5G: EXPECTED FEATURES

  • 6.43 “AMOLED display, FHD + resolution and maximum refresh 90 Hz
  • MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC
  • Up to 12GB of RAM
  • Up to 256GB of internal storage
  • Cameras:
    • rear main wide angle: 64 MP
    • secondary rear: 8 MP
    • secondary rear: 2 MP
    • front wide angle: 16MP
  • 4,500 mAh battery
  • Audio jack, USB-C
  • OS: Android 12 customized OxygenOS 12
OnePlus Nord CE 2 is coming: launch on February 17th. Here's what we know

