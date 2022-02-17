OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G: more powerful, new design, super-fast charging and without neglecting the minijack

OnePlus has just announced the new OnePlus Nord CE 2 5Ga new and interesting mid-range mobile that renews its design, increases power and maintains one of its advantages over the OnePlus Nord 2: it has a minijack.

In this second generation of OnePlus Nord CE, the device changes sides in the processor, betting on the MediaTek Dimension 900 and with a significant jump in fast charging, now supporting 65W charging.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G data sheet

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Screen AMOLED 6.43″

Ratio 20:9

Full HD + at 2,400 x 1,080

Refresh at 90Hz

HDR10+ Processor MediaTek Dimension 900

ARM Mali-G68 GPU RAM 8GB Storage 128GB

SD expansion up to 1TB rear cameras 64MP f/1.7

8MP UGA

2MP macro Frontal camera 16MP f/2.4 Battery 4,500mAh

65W fast charge System Android 11

Oxygen OS 11.3 connectivity 5G

WiFi 6

Bluetooth

gps

headphone jack Others On-screen fingerprint reader Dimensions and weight 7.8 millimeters thick

– Price From 349 euros

essential but nice

OnePlus Nord CE comes from Core Editionor essential edition, which translates as a slightly lowered version of the OnePlus Nord, but without reaching the extremes of the Nord N models. The second generation, this OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G further blurs the difference between the two models.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 is up to date in its design, opting for the camera module with large lenses instead of the vertical row of the previous generation, and a front that remains basically the same. AMOLED display parts 6.43 inches, Full HD + and with a refresh rate of 90 Hzwhich hides the fingerprint reader under its surface and integrates the perforated front camera in one corner.

The cameras look completely different, although there are not many changes in their specifications. The front camera remains the same, with a resolution of 16 megapixels, and behind we have a triple camera with 64 megapixel main sensor.

It’s the same setup as the previous generation, with an 8-megapixel wide-angle and a supporting 2-megapixel sensor, but with one difference. The 2 megapixel sensor is a macro sensorwhile it was monochrome, for portrait mode, on the Nord CE.

Possibly the biggest change to the OnePlus Nord CE 2 is in its battery. The capacity is the same as the previous generation (4,500 mAh), but with charging twice as fast: it supports 65W fast charge.

The terminal opts for the MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor, with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage and includes two interesting features that are difficult to find in other OnePlus: minijack and MicroSD cards. It launches with Android 11 and OxygenOS 11.3 and the promise of two Android updates and three years of system updates.

Versions and prices of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 will go on sale on March 10, but will go on pre-sale from March 3 on the OnePlus official website. It will be available on the OnePlus and Amazon websites, in the colors gray and blue, for €349.

More information | one plus