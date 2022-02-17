MobileAndroidTech News

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G: more powerful, new design, super-fast charging and without neglecting the minijack

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

OnePlus has just announced the new OnePlus Nord CE 2 5Ga new and interesting mid-range mobile that renews its design, increases power and maintains one of its advantages over the OnePlus Nord 2: it has a minijack.

In this second generation of OnePlus Nord CE, the device changes sides in the processor, betting on the MediaTek Dimension 900 and with a significant jump in fast charging, now supporting 65W charging.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G data sheet

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

Screen

AMOLED 6.43″
Ratio 20:9
Full HD + at 2,400 x 1,080
Refresh at 90Hz
HDR10+

Processor

MediaTek Dimension 900
ARM Mali-G68 GPU

RAM

8GB

Storage

128GB
SD expansion up to 1TB

rear cameras

64MP f/1.7
8MP UGA
2MP macro

Frontal camera

16MP f/2.4

Battery

4,500mAh
65W fast charge

System

Android 11
Oxygen OS 11.3

connectivity

5G
WiFi 6
Bluetooth
gps
headphone jack

Others

On-screen fingerprint reader

Dimensions and weight

7.8 millimeters thick

Price

From 349 euros

essential but nice

OnePlus Nord CE comes from Core Editionor essential edition, which translates as a slightly lowered version of the OnePlus Nord, but without reaching the extremes of the Nord N models. The second generation, this OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G further blurs the difference between the two models.

Read:

Vodafone: customers can try unlimited free offers for a month!

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 is up to date in its design, opting for the camera module with large lenses instead of the vertical row of the previous generation, and a front that remains basically the same. AMOLED display parts 6.43 inches, Full HD + and with a refresh rate of 90 Hzwhich hides the fingerprint reader under its surface and integrates the perforated front camera in one corner.

Nordce2

The cameras look completely different, although there are not many changes in their specifications. The front camera remains the same, with a resolution of 16 megapixels, and behind we have a triple camera with 64 megapixel main sensor.

It’s the same setup as the previous generation, with an 8-megapixel wide-angle and a supporting 2-megapixel sensor, but with one difference. The 2 megapixel sensor is a macro sensorwhile it was monochrome, for portrait mode, on the Nord CE.

opnordce25g

Possibly the biggest change to the OnePlus Nord CE 2 is in its battery. The capacity is the same as the previous generation (4,500 mAh), but with charging twice as fast: it supports 65W fast charge.

The terminal opts for the MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor, with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage and includes two interesting features that are difficult to find in other OnePlus: minijack and MicroSD cards. It launches with Android 11 and OxygenOS 11.3 and the promise of two Android updates and three years of system updates.

Versions and prices of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

blah

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 will go on sale on March 10, but will go on pre-sale from March 3 on the OnePlus official website. It will be available on the OnePlus and Amazon websites, in the colors gray and blue, for €349.

More information | one plus

Previous articleWe go to the metaverse to meet the latest Lenovo tablet
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Android

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G: more powerful, new design, super-fast charging and without neglecting the minijack

OnePlus has just announced the new OnePlus Nord CE 2 5Ga new and interesting mid-range mobile...
Android

We go to the metaverse to meet the latest Lenovo tablet

It must be admitted that product presentation press conferences in times of pandemic are quite boring compared to...
Smart Gadgets

Amazon brings to Spain the Echo Show 15, its largest smart screen

Just yesterday the arrival in Spain of the new Amazon AirPods type headphones was known, and today...
Apple

Apple shareholder advisory group against Tim…

Whenever we talk about the structure of Apple, it comes to mind that Tim Cook is the boss...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.