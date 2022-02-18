OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is now official: specifications, price and date

Despite the recent arrival and great reception of the OnePlus Nord CE less than a year ago, the Chinese company presented its successor yesterday, with the official announcement of the new Nord CE 2another terminal that, aiming at the mid-range, presents us with a large number of premium features such as a 90 Hz screen, up to 8 GB of RAM, or a 65W fast charging system.

Specifications OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

Operating system Android 11 with OxygenOS Screen 6.43-inch AMOLED, FullHD + resolution (2,040 x 1,080 points) @ 90 Hz SoC MediaTek Dimensity 900 + ARM Mali-G68 Memory 8GB RAM Storage 128GB (expandable up to 1TB) Frontal camera 16MP (f/2.4) Rear camera Triple configuration:

·64 megapixels (f/1.7)

·8 MP wide angle

·2MP macro connectivity 5G, WiFi 6, Dual-SIM, microSD, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS, 3.5mm jack Battery 4,500 mAh with fast charge at 65 W Dimensions Unspecified: ??? x ??? x 7.8mm





Maintaining quite simple aesthetic lines, the first thing that strikes us is the break in design compared to the previous generation, opting for a small square island in relief to collect the three sensors of the main camera. Although in the case of your screen we will find the repetition of your 6.43-inch screen with Fluid AMOLED panel with FullHD + resolutionwhich will have various technology improvements such as a 90 Hz update rate, or HDR10 + support to offer more vivid and realistic colors, perfect for watching movies, series, streaming or games.

Although these are not the only advantages that this screen hides, since we will also have a fingerprint reader integrated under it.

Going inside, we will begin to find some changes again. And is that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 octa-core chipset, which will provide us with support for next-generation connectivity with 5G and Wi-Fi 6 networks. In addition, this processor has been optimized to improve its energy efficiency that allows for better thermal control, system stability and prolonged gaming sessions. . Thus, the configuration is completed with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage expandable via microSD card.

Returning to the back of the phone, we find its renewed photographic section, formed by configuration of triple camera around a 64 megapixel main sensor, accompanied by an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. As for the front camera, it will rest on a hole in the upper left corner of the screen, with a 16 megapixel sensor.

Finally, regarding the battery, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 equips a 4500 mAh dual-cell battery with support for 65W SUPERVOOC fast charging, capable of providing up to a day of autonomy in just 15 minutes (twice as fast as the original OnePlus Nord CE) and can charge the device from 1% to 100% in 32 minutes. Also, like all OnePlus devices, this phone includes smart software that reduces the time the battery spends at 100% overnight to improve battery health and lifespan.

Availability and price

Unfortunately, although the official presentation took place yesterday, for the moment the company has opted for a first premiere exclusively for India. Although unlike other occasions, this time the wait will not be very long, having already dated his arrival in Spain for next March 10.

In the same way, the official prices for our country have also been confirmed through the brand’s official website, where OnePlus has once again opted for a fairly cheap terminal that will hardly change over the price of its predecessor, with a unique version of 8 GB and 128 GB low a price of 349 euros.