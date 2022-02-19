Search here...
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, here we are: announcement today at 14:30

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will be presented today, February 17th during the special event “A OnePlus Double Feature” which will leave at 14:30 and that you can follow directly on HDblog with us. There is curiosity around this new exponent of the Northern range of the Chinese brand, called to confirm the good things we have seen on the previous model, announced in June last year.

As often happens, in recent weeks there has been no lack of rumors about the smartphone, nor the advances from OnePlus itself which has relied on social networks to reveal a series of details that, in the end, allow us to have a fairly precise picture of the main ones. technical and aesthetic characteristics of the product.

SOME ANTICIPATION

Starting from the heart hidden under the body, the MediaTek Dimensity 900 up to the photographic sector consisting of three rear cameras with main sensor from 64MP and AI Backlit Video function. OnePlus also unveiled other small details, including the battery charging speed at 65WL’internal memory expansion up to 1TB – which is rare these days – and the presence – equally rare – of the 3.5mm jack.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will be offered in the colors Bahama Blue and Mirror Gray: the body “inspired by ceramics” It was designed with extreme care, says the company, to offer a premium feel to users. Over 20 different designs were tested before arriving at the final one, with each of the colors offering different sensations: the first, gradient, it is resistant to fingerprints, the second plays on the mirror reflections of its finish.

Appointment therefore at 14:30 to follow the launch event with us.

