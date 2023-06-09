oneplus nord 3, launch ever closer: geekbench confirms some specifications

- Advertisement -

is coming to the market, only the official announcement is missing now. In recent weeks, practically all the information on the hardware characteristics of this device has been leaked which, in practice, will be practically identical to the Ace 2V that OnePlus launched last March in China.

IT WILL BE PRACTICALLY AN ACE 2V

Further confirmations in this sense come today from the Geekbench database in which there is a OnePlus CHP2491the acronym that identifies OnePlus Nord 3, equipped with a MediaTek Dimension 9000 processor And 16GB of RAM memory. The operating system is Android 13. As usual, the OnePlus Nord 3 will have theColorOS user interface instead of OxygenOS

Even the design, as confirmed by some live photos published in recent weeks, is exactly that of the OnePlus Ace 2V, including the gray color which should complement the teal one.

Among other features there should be a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with 1240×2772 pixel resolution and adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz, 512GB of storage memoryand, support for 5G networks, a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging and a rear camera with three sensors (inserted in two circular islands) of which a main 50 megapixel one (probably the only difference with the Ace 2V), one 8 megapixel with ultra wide angle optics and one from 2 megapixel with macro lens.

The front camera, on the other hand, should be one 16 megapixels with f/2.4 aperture. There would be a double stereo speaker, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, IR, USB-C, GPS and a fingerprint recognition sensor integrated in the display.



THE POSSIBLE PRICES

OnePlus Ace 2V is sold in China at a price of 2,299 yuan, around 310 euros, for the 12/256GB version. The 16/512GB version instead costs 2,799 yuan, about 378 euros. Probable that on the international market, in line with the launch price of OnePlus Nord 2, you can start from 399 euros to reach a maximum of 499 euros.

TECHNICAL SCHEHD (ASSUED)

For the specifications, we took the Ace 2V data sheet directly, leaving the details in italics that have not yet been confirmed.

display: Fluid AMOLED 2.5D 6.74″ 2772×1240, 450ppi, 2,000,000:1, 93.5% screen-to-bodyrefresh rate up to 120Hz (40/45/60/90/120Hz), 500nit (1,450nit peak), 100% DCI-P3, AOD, PWM 1440Hz, Eye comfort mode

Fluid AMOLED 2.5D 6.74″ 2772×1240, 450ppi, 2,000,000:1, 93.5% screen-to-bodyrefresh rate up to 120Hz (40/45/60/90/120Hz), 500nit (1,450nit peak), 100% DCI-P3, AOD, PWM 1440Hz, Eye comfort mode SoCs: MediaTek Dimension 9000

MediaTek Dimension 9000 memory: 12/16GB of LPDDR5X RAM 256/512Internal UFS 3.1 GB

cooling down: vapor chamber 4.129mm2

vapor chamber 4.129mm2 connectivity: 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, IR, USB-C 2.0, GPS

5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, IR, USB-C 2.0, GPS audio: 2x speakers, 2x microphones

2x speakers, 2x microphones fingerprint sensor: integrated under the display

integrated under the display os: OxygenOS 13.0 based on Android 13

OxygenOS 13.0 based on Android 13 cameras: front: 16MP S5K3P9SP04, f/2.4 rear: 50MP main 8MP ultra wide angle, f/2.2, FOV 112°, FF, 16mm eq. 2MP macro, f/2.4, FOV 89°, FF 21mm eq.

drums: 5,000mAh, 80W fast charge

5,000mAh, 80W fast charge dimensions and weight: 162.6×75.1×8.15mm by 191.5g