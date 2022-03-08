OnePlus Nord 3 arrives like lightning: launch in the summer and turbo charging at 150W

The news on OnePlus Nord 3 run fast on the wings of the numerous announcements of Oppo – with which last year it completed the merger – during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. And speed seems to be one of the key elements of the data sheet of the next OnePlus Nord 3, which, like the previous model, should be launched soon, in the second quarter of the year.

In fact, OnePlus has confirmed that in Q2 2022 will bring to market a smartphone with SuperVOOC charging at 150W: both the timing and the nature of the feature, suitable to differentiate a medium range from the rest of the competitors, suggest that it could be the North 3. The first device in the catalog of the BBK group, to which OnePlus and Oppo belong, to arrive with this technology will still be the Realme GT Neo 3: and we imagine that the two could arrive on the market in the same period.

MEDIATEK DIMENSITY 8100 UNDER THE SHELL

But that’s not all: because from China, and precisely from the well-known leaker Digital Chat Station, other information arrives that potentially reveal some key points of the OnePlus Nord 3 hardware. Which not surprisingly, according to the leaker, should be practically superimposable to that of Realme GT Neo 3.

And therefore, beyond the record recharge that will bring the battery from 0 to 50% in just 5 minutes, we should find a display produced by BOE from 6.7 inch FHD + to 120 Hzthe MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoCa main sensor Sony IMX766 50MP and a battery from 4,500 mAh. At the moment we have no confirmations yet, but OnePlus usually starts distributing teasers and clues on its next devices well in advance, so it shouldn’t take long before we know some other information through official channels.