oneplus nord 3 5g, here are the freebies for pre order

OnePlus Nord 3 5G will be official on July 5thyet a lot is already known about him. The latest relevant indiscretion is from a few hours ago, the insider Evan Blass managed to collect several images of the Chinese mid-range that now has almost no secrets. So that it is OnePlus itself, now, that has shown the rear surface of Nord 3 5Gbasically the most characteristic part of current smartphones.

The image deployed by the company confirms once again what has emerged so far from the rumors, that is a device with a rather balanced design, with two big “eyes” and as many flashes on the back, and a nice and pleasant color at the same time. Between OnePlus Nord 3 5G and the younger brother Nord CE 3 Lite 5G (here our review) there will be no major aesthetic differences, the two are and will seem brothers from the first glance.

Explain the which is why OnePlus showed for the second time a preview image of the Nord 3 5G is simple. The company wanted to anticipate that at the end of the presentation pre-orders will be open, and whoever buys one in the version with the larger amount of RAM (presumably the 16+512 GB) during this phase – from 5 to 12 July – will have gift a Fujifilm Instax mini Link 2 printer customized by OnePlus, therefore a tribute in its own way exclusive.

ONEPLUS NORD 3 5G, DETAILS ON THE GIFTS

But there is also a free gift for those who, during pre-orders, will not go to the variant with more memory: “Customers who buy other versions of the device will receive a pair of OnePlus Nord Buds 2 as a gift”promises OnePlus.

Here are the details of the initiative:

who will place the pre-order of OnePlus Nord 3 5G between 5 and 12 July you can choose a gift during checkout the offer will be valid until out of stock for purchases on official shop OnePlus

of OnePlus Nord 3 5G you can choose a gift during checkout depending on the version, the customer can choose between the following gifts: [Nord 3 in configurazione con più RAM] Instax mini Link 2 and 1 Fujifilm Instax mini film of 10 shots [Nord 3 in altre configurazioni] pair of OnePlus Nord Buds 2 earphones.



Other than the image, the company didn’t say much about the OnePlus Nord 3 5G, but it should be the western variant of OnePlus Ace 2V, a product presented in China at the beginning of March and seen only on the home market. Today’s screenshot and Ace 2V’s match, so here’s the Ace 2V spec sheet which will likely be the Nord 3 5G – in italics specs that have not yet been confirmed for the Nord 3 5G.

ONEPLUS NORD 3 5G – THE PROBABLE TECHNICAL SHEET

display: Fluid AMOLED 2.5D 6.74″ 2,772 x 1,240 pixels, 450 ppi, 2,000,000:1, 93.5% screen-to-bodyrefresh rate up to 120Hz (40/45/60/90/120Hz), 500nits (1450nits peak), 100% DCI-P3, AOD, PWM 1440Hz, Eye comfort mode

Fluid AMOLED 2.5D 6.74″ 2,772 x 1,240 pixels, 450 ppi, 2,000,000:1, 93.5% screen-to-bodyrefresh rate up to 120Hz (40/45/60/90/120Hz), 500nits (1450nits peak), 100% DCI-P3, AOD, PWM 1440Hz, Eye comfort mode SoCs: MediaTek Dimension 9000

MediaTek Dimension 9000 memory: 12/16GB LPDDR5X RAM 256/512 Internal UFS 3.1 GB

cooling down: with a 4,129 mm2 vapor chamber

with a 4,129 mm2 vapor chamber connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, IR, USB-C 2.0, GPS

5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, IR, USB-C 2.0, GPS audio: 2x speakers, 2x microphones

2x speakers, 2x microphones fingerprint reader: on display

on display user interface: OxygenOS 13.0 based on Android 13

OxygenOS 13.0 based on Android 13 cameras: front: 16MP sensor S5K3P9SP04, f/2.4 rear: 50MP main 8MP ultra wide angle, f/2.2, FOV 112°, FF, 16mm eq. 2MP macro, f/2.4, FOV 89°, FF 21mm eq.

drums: 5,000mAh, 80W fast charge

5,000mAh, 80W fast charge dimensions and weight: 162.6 x 75.1 x 8.15 mm, 191.5 grams.