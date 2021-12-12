OnePlus limits the cameras GCam mods can access in OxygenOS 12

For years, non-Pixel phones have been able to enjoy some of the magic of Google’s camera, thanks to ports / mods from Google Camera.

Some developers modify versions of the Google Camera app on the Pixel to work on third-party devices.

It can take some work to figure out which version works well on your phone, and sometimes things don’t quite work, but you can often get better photographic results with this modified app than the one that comes with your phone.

Now, we have learned that OnePlus will prevent Google Camera mods from accessing the auxiliary cameras on the company’s phones.

As of OxygenOS 12, auxiliary cameras (ultra-wide, macro or telephoto) are no longer accessible outside of OnePlus’s own camera app, as reported in the Telegram group Google Camera Port Updates.

This means that if you install a Google Camera mod on your Android 12 OnePlus phone, you will only be able to use the main camera / sensor.

The OxygenOS 12 update that brings this change has arrived riddled with errors, which has caused the company to discontinue its distribution. This auxiliary camera restriction is also present on Oppo phones with ColorOS, and OxigenOS 12 is based on ColorOS.