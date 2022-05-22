OnePlus, let’s take stock of the situation before the announcements for Italy

OnePlus, we had said, it would go wild this year with one presentation after another. Thus, after the fresh debut Ace Racing Edition (in China) it will be the turn (in Europe) of Nord 2T and Nord CE 2 Lite, the latter already official on the Asian market. the smartphones will be announced in two days, May 19th, along with Nord Buds true wireless earphones. We have now talked far and wide about these devices, but close to the presentation we take advantage of the latest tips from WinFuture to take stock of the situation and summarize everything we know. In addition we also have some new renders.

ONEPLUS NORD 2T

The element that most characterizes Nord 2T is the processor: in fact, the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 makes its debut for the first time on the smartphone, in turn recently announced and consisting of

CPU: 1x Cortex-A78 ultra core up to 3GHz 3x super core Cortex-A78 up to 2.6GHz 4x efficiency core Cortex-A55 up to 2GHz

Mali-G77 MC9 GPU

6nm production process

OnePlus Nord 2T has a 6.43 “AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 5, 90Hz refresh rate and 2400×1080 resolution. It will be offered with 8 / 12GB of RAM and 128 / 256GB of internal memory. The 4,500mAh battery is compatible with SuperVOOC charging at 80W, while for what concerns the photographic sector we will have a front cam from 32MP and three rear from 50 + 8 + 2MP, respectively main, ultra wide angle and monochrome.

display: AMOLED 6.43 “2400×1080, 90Hz, HDR +, Corning Gorilla Glass 5

MediaTek Dimensity 1300 memory: 8 / 12GB of RAM, 128 / 256GB internal UFS 3.1

8 / 12GB of RAM, 128 / 256GB internal UFS 3.1 connectivity: 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC

5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC fingerprint sensor: integrated into the display

integrated into the display cameras: front: 32MP Sony IMX615, f / 2.4 rear: Main 50MP Sony IMX766, f / 1.8, OIS 8MP ultra wide angle Sony IMX355, f / 2.2, FOV 120 ° 2MP mono video up to 4K at 30fps PDAF

drums: 4,500mAh with SuperVOOC 80W charging

4,500mAh with SuperVOOC 80W charging PRICE: from 399 euros

ONEPLUS NORD CE 2 LITE

The second smartphone of the day will be Nord CE 2 Lite, a 6.59 “with refresh rate up to 120Hz, Snapdragon 695 5G processor, 5.000mAh battery with 33W charging and 64MP main camera, which are associated with two others respectively for depth and macro effect. The technical characteristics of the European smartphone therefore seem to correspond to those of the version destined for the Asian market.