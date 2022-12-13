OnePlus launches its first computer monitors, and they are very interesting

Gone are the times when OnePlus it only launched smartphones and headphones on the market. The Asian firm has been evolving and, one of the ways to do it, has been to increase its product portfolio. Once smartwatches are already a reality, the company has just announced its first monitors. We tell you what they offer.

The market chosen for this is India, a country where the presence of the brand is very strong and, therefore, they can adequately measure the impact of the two models that have been chosen to debut in the monitor segment. And, the truth is that OnePlus, as always, offers devices that they do not leave indifferent -both for its design and for the benefits it offers-. An important detail: at the moment the price of these products is not known, since the firm has not indicated it for the E24 or the X27.

The basic model is the OnePlus E24

This is a device that has an IPS panel of 24 inches, which is usually more than enough for personal and professional use. It is important to note that this model has a Full HD resolution, which is perfectly combined with a refresh of 75hz and, in addition, the response time is five milliseconds. That is to say, it is quite an SUV.

In what has to do with connectivity, it should be noted that all kinds of options are offered, since it does not lack usb type c; HDMI; and surprisingly VGA to service older computers. Without having problems to be hung on the wall, the dimensions of this product are 54 x 16 x 43.7 centimeters. A good detail is that the vertical and tilt screen adjustment possibilities are very good.

OnePlus

Finally, it is important to comment that among the options offered by the OnePlus E124 is that it has different modes of use and a black stabilizer. Its viewing angle is quite correct, 178 degrees, and the maximum brightness that it is capable of emitting reaches 250 nits.

Thinking about the gamers comes the X27

In this case, the little monkey seems clearly aimed at the youngest because its characteristics make it ideal for enjoying games with it. The panel in this case is 27 inches IPS and the resolution reaches QHD (2,560 x 1,440 pixels). With a higher frequency than before 165hzits response time leaves no doubt about its ideal use: one millisecond., White and bottled.

It has other virtues such as a shine of 350 nits and offers a color definition of 1.07 trillion colors or be compatible with HDR. The connectivity is superior to that of the previous model, since it includes the indicated one plus a DisplayPort; two USB connections; and, in this case, no USB type C. Curious, but that’s the way it is.

OnePlus

It is compatible with technologies such as AMD FreeSync Premium, to avoid flickering, and the dimensions offered by this model, which is very attractive, are the following: 61.6 x 23 x 52.4 centimeters. A really interesting model, no doubt.

>