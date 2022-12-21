OnePlus keyboard expected to launch in February with RGB and Bluetooth connectivity

Scheduled to launch in February 2023, OnePlus’ mechanical keyboard appeared this week in images that show the possible design and construction of the Chinese brand’s peripheral. Despite not having disclosed many details about the accessory, the manufacturer confirmed that the development in partnership with Keychron.

The company chosen by OnePlus to produce the keyboard specializes in mechanical models with wireless connectivity, so we expect the device to carry these characteristics. As shown in a leaked image, the model should be launched with blue keys and a single red one at the top left end housing the ‘Esc’ button.