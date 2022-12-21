OnePlus keyboard expected to launch in February with RGB and Bluetooth connectivity

Scheduled to launch in February 2023, OnePlus’ mechanical keyboard appeared this week in images that show the possible design and construction of the Chinese brand’s peripheral. Despite not having disclosed many details about the accessory, the manufacturer confirmed that the development in partnership with Keychron.
The company chosen by OnePlus to produce the keyboard specializes in mechanical models with wireless connectivity, so we expect the device to carry these characteristics. As shown in a leaked image, the model should be launched with blue keys and a single red one at the top left end housing the ‘Esc’ button.
Although the entire set is practically monochrome, rumors claim that OnePlus will produce keycaps in other colors, allowing the customization of the equipment. According to the leaker, the keyboard will support backlighting with RGB LEDs controlled using dedicated software.
The switches used are manufactured by Keychron itself, but we still don’t know which model will be adopted by OnePlus, as the partnership works with several switches from Gateron, Kailh, LK and Cherry. Connectivity should bring Bluetooth 5.2, a USB-A and USB-C format input, being cross-platform compatible with Windows and macOS systems.
According to rumors, the launch price could reach 10,000 Indian rupees, about BRL 625 in direct conversion. with an announcement date still unknown, but likely in the 1st quarter of 2023.