OnePlus is working on its own mechanical keyboard: launch expected in February 2023

OnePlus has shared the first details regarding its mechanical keyboard, in the pipeline for a few weeks now. The Chinese company has revealed plans to implement a “double-seal” design, the goal of which is to ensure “precisely calibrated and smoother actuation coupled with satisfying sound.” In short: it should be a mechanical keyboard with little noise but without compromises in terms of typing quality. Furthermore, the body of the keyboard will be made of aluminum using high-precision CNC machines, thus combining lightness and solidity. To clarify, the keyboard does not seem to be the subject of the announcement that the company has programmed in China in, actually, just a few hours.
OnePlus promises a keyboard that will work perfectly with both Windows PCs (or Linux, for that matter) and Macs, and several customization features that will make the most demanding users happy – possibility of “hot” replacement (therefore keyboard connected) of the switches and open-source firmware. The company has already confirmed that the product will be developed in collaboration with Keychrona rapidly growing brand of mechanical keyboards in the last period thanks to its ability to create technologically advanced and highly customizable products.
The keyboard is the ideal opportunity to test thoroughly the OnePlus Featuring initiative, defined by the company itself as a “co-creation” platform in which users and the company itself collaborate to bring the final product to light. There is also a “crowd funding” mechanism for projects through RedCoins.
According to the official timeline, the concept started to take shape in November, the co-creation process with user feedback started in December, testing will start in January 2023 and there will be a presentation in February. It is assumed that mass production will begin between March and May. It’s worth pointing out that Keychron specializes in wireless keyboards, so while it hasn’t been explicitly said, it’s safe to expect that the keyboard will have this type of connectivity.