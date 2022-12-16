OnePlus is working on its own mechanical keyboard: launch expected in February 2023

OnePlus has shared the first details regarding its mechanical keyboard, in the pipeline for a few weeks now. The Chinese company has revealed plans to implement a “double-seal” design, the goal of which is to ensure “precisely calibrated and smoother actuation coupled with satisfying sound.” In short: it should be a mechanical keyboard with little noise but without compromises in terms of typing quality. Furthermore, the body of the keyboard will be made of aluminum using high-precision CNC machines, thus combining lightness and solidity. To clarify, the keyboard does not seem to be the subject of the announcement that the company has programmed in China in, actually, just a few hours.

OnePlus promises a keyboard that will work perfectly with both Windows PCs (or Linux, for that matter) and Macs, and several customization features that will make the most demanding users happy – possibility of “hot” replacement (therefore keyboard connected) of the switches and open-source firmware. The company has already confirmed that the product will be developed in collaboration with Keychrona rapidly growing brand of mechanical keyboards in the last period thanks to its ability to create technologically advanced and highly customizable products.