OnePlus is developing OxygenOS 13 to the surprise of many

The merger of OnePlus and OPPO last year marked a new direction for both companies, as the OxygenOS customization layer had its days numbered in favor of OPPO’s ColorOS.

As a result, phones from OnePlus and OPPO will run the same system globally, starting with the OnePlus 10 series.

However, new information appears to contradict that plan. OnePlus claims that it is developing OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13.

The company is inviting users to participate in your next Open Ears Forum where developers and fans can talk about the next version of their Android layer, among other topics.

The event is a strong indication that OnePlus has not yet terminated the OxygenOS brandAnd it is a surprise for everyone. When the integration of both companies made headlines last year, OnePlus merged its OxygenOS codebase with ColorOS to form a unified operating system.

The unified system will also combine the best features of both interfaces, with ColorOS as the foundation. This led to the belief that OxygenOS 12 was the latest version of OnePlus’ Android interface. Therefore, the existence of OxygenOS 13 adds quite a bit of confusion.

OnePlus promised that the unified system would debut with its flagship OnePlus 10 series, which will launch globally in the first half of 2022. The OnePlus 10 Pro is already on sale in China, with ColorOS 12.1 (Android 12).

Whether the OnePlus 10 series will arrive globally with the promised unified operating system or something else is a mystery.