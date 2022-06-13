OnePlus, images and specifications of the first “top” without Alert Slider

The doubt will probably remain for a long time, and not even those who manage to obtain confidential information and images by talking to sources of a certain level such as the renowned Yogesh Brar seem to understand much. The next smartphone presented by OnePlus will be called OnePlus 10 or 10T, as tipster Max Jambor recently suggested? Brar doesn’t know, we don’t know, and the two denominations will probably stick around for a while longer.

In the meantime, however, the rumor machine is moving, and on Brar’s initiative he gives us a handful of images which depict the alleged OnePlus 10 or 10T if you prefer. There front surface of the next Chinese smartphone seems to do without the curvature on the long sides of OnePlus 10 Pro in favor of a flat display, less spectacular but also more effective to avoid inadvertent inputs, and compared to the latter the selfie camera is just below the ear capsule, in the center rather than at the left corner.

There posterior surface is clearly inspired by the OnePlus 10 Pro. The OnePlus 10 / 10T should keep a trim a three sensors, but unlike the product already on sale, the circular LED flash would be moved higher after a rotation with one of the cameras. All components are placed inside a horizontal “band” which runs along the entire width of the device, a different solution than what has been seen on the 10 Pro and its squared camera group motivated – according to the rumor – by purely aesthetic reasons.

Thus the Hasselblad logo, in its first collaboration with OnePlus, would end from the left end of OnePlus 10 Pro to the right end of OnePlus 10 / 10T. However there is one very unpleasant news for those who have followed the Shenzhen brand for years and are fond of the peculiarities of the products.

According to Brar, OnePlus 10 / 10T will be the first top of the range of the company to do without the popular alert slider, the physical selector on the chassis that allows you to quickly switch from one mode of use to another. The reliable OnLeaks had suggested it a couple of months ago, and apparently OnePlus would have decided to turn the page with respect to the past by giving up a distinctive element loved by fans such as the alert slider.

Below is the summary of what should be the main technical characteristics of OnePlus 10 / 10T.

ONEPLUS 10 / 10T – SUMMARY SPECIFICATIONS FOR NOISE

display : 6.7-inch AMOLED with Full HD + resolution and 120Hz refresh rate

: 6.7-inch AMOLED with Full HD + resolution and 120Hz refresh rate chip : Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 cameras : triple rear, with 50 MP main and optical image stabilization (OIS) front: 32 MP

: interface user : OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12

: OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 battery: 4,800 mAh

These are those reported directly by Brar, while onsitego.comthe site he collaborated with, added the following: