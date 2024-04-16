oneplus goes straight for samsung with a flip type folding mobile that will be unique in its cameras

The OnePlus Open available in Spain is living proof that this brand still has a lot to say in the mobile market.

The OnePlus Open has been a joy for the folding mobile market in Spain in which Samsung has been (and continues) dominating thanks to its Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 , but it seems that the Chinese manufacturer is already preparing the best company for the Open and a top competitor compared to the Korean technology giant’s intentions, a Flip-type folding mobile phone .

The OnePlus Open is one of the best foldables that has been able to pass through the hands of Voonze and the only thing that can be criticized is that it does not have wireless charging, but otherwise, it is an exceptional mobile device that is the maximum indicator to make it clear that it is still very much alive in the Spanish and international market.

Smart Pikachu on Weibo, the Chinese social network, has shared that OPPO’s next clamshell phone will have a telephoto camera with optical zoom and macro photo capabilities . In fact, the leak also suggests that OnePlus could launch a flip-type mobile with a telephoto camera and macro support.

Looking back a little at the OnePlus Open, this folding mobile has really been an OPPO Find N3 renamed, so it would not be surprising if the OPPO Find N5 Flip arrived internationally to continue the journey of the book-type folding in Spain. Just last year, in August, the OPPO Find N3 Flip was launched in China with the hope that it would arrive in Spain at some point; The only thing is that last month the door to this possibility was closed with the abandonment of OPPO .

The interest behind the telephoto camera in a folding mobile phone is due to the fact that it is only available in the Galaxy Z Fold or the OnePlus Open itself according to GSMArena ; In clamshell types there is no way to access a mobile phone with optical zoom and it is precisely one of the reasons why many have not yet made the jump to mobile phones like Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 5.

If OnePlus was finally behind the launch of a clamshell foldable in Spain to follow in the footsteps of the Open, and did so at a good price, it would be able to besiege Samsung’s domains in relation to flip foldables. If the autonomy was already capable of reaching the day without problems, a mobile phone with the same experience provided by the standard ones would be on the table.