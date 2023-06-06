OnePlus Fold launches globally in August in US and India

In a recent leak, Pricebaba released the OnePlus Fold launch schedule from tipster Yogesh Brar. According to him, the official announcement will be in the first half of August, with a launch event in New York with a focus on the US and Indian markets.

During the OnePlus 11 launch event in February, OnePlus confirmed that it would announce its first foldable in the third quarter of this year. It still doesn’t have a confirmed name, so it’s being called the OnePlus Fold for now.

While the tipster previously provided substantial information about the specs and design of the OnePlus Fold, this specific leak doesn’t contain any new details pertaining to those aspects of the device.

According to previously released reports, the OnePlus Fold will have a 8 inch foldable OLED screen that offers a QHD+ resolution it is a 6.5 inch OLED panel with FHD + resolution. Both screens support a 120Hz refresh rate.

It will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of native UFS 4.0 storage. Additionally, it will run Android 13 and OxygenOS 13.1 and have a 4,800mAh battery with 80W charging.

For selfies, it will have a 32-megapixel camera on the full cover screen and another 32-megapixel camera on the inner screen. The device’s rear camera setup will feature an OIS-enabled 50-megapixel main camera, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 32-megapixel periscope telephoto camera.