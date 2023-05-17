oneplus' first foldable would be very similar to this phone

- Advertisement -

Folding s are here to stay and, although it is true that Samsung dominates the sector with an iron fist, with a sales volume of around 90%, there are other manufacturers that have decided to stand up to it. And very soon we will know ’ first phone.

The emblematic brand, which carved out a niche in the telephone sector in record time thanks to its first OnePlus, true flagship killers with an unbeatable value for money, has its own project on its hands.

In this way, just as it recently surprised us with its first tablet, it is an open secret that sooner rather than later OnePlus will launch its own folding phone for compete with Samsung’s Galaxy Z family and other industry players.

The foldable OnePlus will be traced to the OPPO Find N3

Now, a new published report reveals new details about the possible design that this OnePlus Fold (possible name for OnePlus’ first folding phone) would have. the company itself announced at MWC 2023 that it was working on a foldable phone.

Also, youEverything indicates that it will be presented in August of this year. Of course, it seems that the appearance of this phone will not be particularly new. Mainly because it looks like the OnePlus Fold and the upcoming Oppo Find N3 will share the same design language.

And it makes all the sense in the world, since OPPO and OnePlus belong to the same conglomerate of companies led by BBK. In addition, in this way quite a lot of costs are saved. And considering the gorgeous looks of the OPPO Find N3, it’s not a bad idea at all.

Of course, although they share design language, it does not mean that technically they will be the same. Nothing is further from reality. In this way, we will find the same 8-inch OLED screen and 120 Hz refresh rate, but the rest of the features are a mystery.

Finally, there are rumors that point to the possibility that OnePlus also presents a folding clamshell phone to compete with its rivals. And yes, it will share the design language of the Oppo Find N2 Flip.

