OnePlus explains the 3 reasons why the OnePlus 10T does not have Alert Slider

One of the most famous features of OnePlus phones is the switch, known as

Alert Slider

, which allows you to easily switch between sound, vibration or silence. However, the new OnePlus 10T does not have this element, which has generated many questions from users. Alert Slider is not removed to cut costs or anything like that. The reason is space: several of the new features that come with the OnePlus 10T require additional space inside the thin and light body of the phone. Now the company has addressed this issue in

a post on OnePlus Community

. To ensure more than just speed improvements, OnePlus has decided that it needed to sacrifice the Alert Slider.

High-power charging, a large-capacity battery, and better horizontal signal reception

are the top three for Alert Slider removal. All of these technologies require space within the body of the OnePlus 10T. The

super fast charging

that the OnePlus 10T will support requires the phone to have two charging pumps (phones like the OnePlus 10 Pro have only one charging pump). Basically, this means that the company needs twice the space for phone charging pumps with the OnePlus 10T. Naturally, this limits the space in the body of the device. OnePlus also notes that the company wanted

the “biggest possible battery”

was on the OnePlus 10T. However, keeping the Alert Slider would have meant that the phone’s maximum battery capacity would have to be 4,500mAh. But, with the removal of the Alert Slider, the company has worked on equipping its next flagship with a larger battery, presumably 4,800mAh. The other key technology that has influenced the removal of the Alert Slider focuses on improving the gaming experience on the OnePlus 10T. OnePlus says there will be

an improved antenna for gaming

It offers better signal performance when the phone is held in landscape orientation. Saying “best antenna” could make us believe that we are talking about an antenna. But the reality is not so simple: OnePlus says that 15 separate antennas make up the new antenna system inside the body of the phone. The removal of the Alert Slider along with other optimizations has made this possible. The Alert Slider may seem like a very small component, but according to OnePlus it occupies up to 30mm2. And, if the company wanted to include it while keeping the aforementioned upgrades for the OnePlus 10T, it would have needed to make the phone thicker.