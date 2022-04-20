OnePlus, event on April 28 with three news: previews also from EvLeaks

OnePlus is ready to announce new products: the company’s Indian account confirmed an event, called More Power To Youfor the April 28. Judging from the image of the teaser, which you see at the beginning, it is easy to assume that there will be at least two smartphones and a pair of TWS (True Wireless Stereo) earphones, and in this sense, over the days, the advances of the punctual Evan Blass, @evleaks.

NEW EVLEAKS PLATED IMAGES | THE LAST

Of course, there is no precise information, but as far as smartphones are concerned, it could be OnePlus 10R and OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, while the earphones could be the first to belong to the Nord economic brand.

More OnePlus, #MorePowerToYou

Get your hands on the power of getting more from life with an array of OnePlus devices. Launching on April 28. Stay tuned!

ONEPLUS 10R (OR ACE?)

In recent days, rumors have multiplied according to which OnePlus 10R could actually be called OnePlus Ace, a return of the brand already seen some time ago at OPPO. These are the alleged technical specifications:

display : 6.7 “FHD + flat OLED

: 6.7 “FHD + flat OLED processor : MediaTek Dimensity 8100

: MediaTek Dimensity 8100 memory : 8 / 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 128 / 256GB internal UFS 3.1

: 8 / 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 128 / 256GB internal UFS 3.1 front camera : 16MP

: 16MP rear cameras : Main 50MP Sony IMX766 with OIS + 8MP ultra wide angle Sony IMX355 + 2MP macro

: Main 50MP Sony IMX766 with OIS + 8MP ultra wide angle Sony IMX355 + 2MP macro drums : 4.500mAh with 150W charging

: 4.500mAh with 150W charging OS: OxygenOS 12 with Android 12

ONEPLUS NORD CE 2 LITE

It shouldn’t change much from the “normal” Nord CE 2: it will be a slightly cheaper version, as the name suggests very easily. Here are the possible specifications:

display : 6.58 inches Full HD +

: 6.58 inches Full HD + processor : Snapdragon 695 5G

: Snapdragon 695 5G memories : Up to 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of expandable storage with microSD

: Up to 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of expandable storage with microSD cameras : rear main: 64MP Omnivision sensor rear macro: 2 MP rear unknown type (depth?): 2 MP front: 16 MP

: connectivity : 5G dual SIM, 3.5mm audio jack input, USB-C

: 5G dual SIM, 3.5mm audio jack input, USB-C interface user: OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12

user: OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 drums: 5,000 mAh with fast charging at 33 watts

ONEPLUS NORD BUDS

Of these we do not have too detailed information; have already been certified, but much beyond the battery specifications we can not share. Let’s see if something more will come up in the next few days.

ONEPLUS ACE AND NORD CE 2 LITE FOR EVLEAKS19 / 04

Back to “hit” Evan Blass with the main dish of the house, gods render defined and high resolution on the two upcoming innovations of OnePlus, Ace and Nord CE 2 Lite. The indiscretion is interesting, because we get a better preview of both.



OnePlus Ace, above, and Nord CE 2 Lite, below. Source: Evan Blass.

Much better in the case of Nord CE 2 Lite which in the rendering of Blass appears more concrete, while in a more complete way in the case of Ace thanks to the fact that the render includes the frame and the rear surface, moreover in the two colors, black and gradient blue, which should make their debut at launch.

No information on the other hand regarding characteristics and technical specifications, but if the rumors of recent days were to be accurate it will not be too long before we know them in their entirety.