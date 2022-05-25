OnePlus drops Nord’s trio: 2T, CE 2 Lite and official Buds | ITA prices and pre-orders

Galeotto was that sighting in early May, when the official OnePlus account put Nord 2T up for sale, publishing its appearance and (part of) features. OnePlus Nord 2T it is just as it appeared on the famous Chinese platform, aesthetically and technically. All confirmed then, except the price: we hypothesized a price list starting from 399 euros, but we were wrong – in default – by 10 euros.

OnePlus Nord 2T also arrives in Italy accompanied by the interesting Nord CE 2 Lite, a cheaper (but not too much) product that does not miss some of the specifications that now appear indispensable even on mid-range smartphones, such as the 120 Hz refresh rate for the display. For the rest, the popular use mode selector is missing, which OnePlus – according to rumors – would like to do without and which instead is there in its place on Nord 2T.

Also new officers true wireless headphones the first of the line North. They are simply called Buds, they offer support for Dolby Atmos, 2 microphones per headset which together with noise cancellation via AI should guarantee hiss-free conversations, relative to the segment to which they belong. The presence of the IP55 certification against dust and water splashes is appreciable, which makes them usable even if you are surprised by the rain or during sports.

A applause to OnePlus who has chosen the path of transparency: we have also been notified of the duration of software support and it is nice to note that even relatively cheap products such as the two new Norths are guaranteed two Android updates and security patches for three years since debut. Well so, and we hope that other producers will also choose the path of clarity towards the public.

ONEPLUS NORD 2T – SPECIFICATIONS

screen : 6.43-inch AMOLED Full HD + (2,400 x 1,080 pixels, 409 ppi) with 90 Hz refresh rate, HDR10 + support, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5

: 6.43-inch AMOLED Full HD + (2,400 x 1,080 pixels, 409 ppi) with 90 Hz refresh rate, HDR10 + support, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 chip : MediaTek Dimensity 1300, 6 nanometer octa core, 3 GHz maximum frequency

: MediaTek Dimensity 1300, 6 nanometer octa core, 3 GHz maximum frequency memories : 8 or 12 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128 or 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage

: 8 or 12 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128 or 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage cameras : rear wide: 50 MP f / 1.8 Sony IMX766, 1 / 1.56-inch sensor size, 1.0 μm pixel, optical stabilization ultra wide rear: 8 MP f / 2.2, 120 degree field of view rear monofocal: 2 MP f / 2.2 video in 4K at 30 fps, in slow motion up to 960 fps in HD front: 32 MP Sony IMX615 (same as OnePlus 10 Pro)

: connectivity : Dual SIM, 5G SA + NSA, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou, NavIC, USB-C 2.0

: Dual SIM, 5G SA + NSA, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou, NavIC, USB-C 2.0 audio : stereo

: stereo alter slider : Yup

: Yup unlock : in-display fingerprint reader, Face Unlock

: in-display fingerprint reader, Face Unlock interface user: OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12 Support duration: 2 major Android releases and 3 years of security patches

user: OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12 drums : 4,500 mAh (two 2,250 mAh cells) fast charging: 80 watt SuperVOOC, from 1 to 100% in 27 minutes

: 4,500 mAh (two 2,250 mAh cells) size : 159.1 x 73.2 x 8.2 mm, weight of 190 grams

: 159.1 x 73.2 x 8.2 mm, weight of 190 grams colors: Gray Shadow and Jade Fog

ONEPLUS NORD CE 2 LITE – SPECIFICATIONS

screen : 6.59-inch Full HD + (2,412 x 1,080 pixels, 401 ppi) IPS LCD with 120Hz refresh rate

: 6.59-inch Full HD + (2,412 x 1,080 pixels, 401 ppi) IPS LCD with 120Hz refresh rate chip : Qualcomm Snapdragon 695, 6 nanometer octa core, maximum frequency 2.2 GHz

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695, 6 nanometer octa core, maximum frequency 2.2 GHz memories : 6 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128 GB of UFS 2.2 storage expandable up to 1 TB via microSD

: 6 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128 GB of UFS 2.2 storage expandable up to 1 TB via microSD cameras : rear wide: 64 MP f / 1.7, 0.7 μm pixels (1.4 μm at 16 MP with pixel binning), electronic stabilization rear macro: 2 MP f / 2.4 rear bokeh: 2 MP f / 2.4 video in 1080p at 30 fps, in slow motion up to 120 fps in HD front: 16 MP f / 2.0 Sony IMX471

: connectivity : Dual SIM, 5G SA + NSA, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, no NFC, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou, QZSS, USB-C 2.0, 3.5mm audio jack input

: Dual SIM, 5G SA + NSA, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, no NFC, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou, QZSS, USB-C 2.0, 3.5mm audio jack input audio : mono

: mono alter slider : no

: no unlock : side fingerprint reader, Face Unlock

: side fingerprint reader, Face Unlock interface user: OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12 Support duration: 2 major Android releases and 3 years of security patches

user: OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12 drums : 5,000 mAh fast charging: 33 watt SuperVOOC, from 1 to 50% in 30 minutes

: 5,000 mAh size : 164.3 x 75.6 x 8.5 mm, weight of 195 grams

: 164.3 x 75.6 x 8.5 mm, weight of 195 grams colors: Blue Tide and Black Dusk

ONEPLUS NORD BUDS – SPECIFICATIONS

driver : dynamic titanium coated 12.4 mm

: dynamic titanium coated 12.4 mm sensitivity : 102 dB + – 3 dB at 1 kHz

: 102 dB + – 3 dB at 1 kHz answer in frequency: 20 Hz – 20 kHz

in frequency: 20 Hz – 20 kHz microphones : 2 per headset

: 2 per headset cancellation noise with AI for calls only

with AI for calls only resistence IP55 certified, earphones only

IP55 certified, earphones only connectivity : Bluetooth 5.2

: Bluetooth 5.2 formats audio : SBC, AAC, Dolby Atmos support

: SBC, AAC, Dolby Atmos support latency minimum: 94 ms, when paired with some OnePlus smartphones and with Pro Gamer mode active

minimum: 94 ms, when paired with some OnePlus smartphones and with Pro Gamer mode active Association Fast Pair: with OnePlus 6 and later generations with at least Android 11

Fast Pair: with OnePlus 6 and later generations with at least Android 11 drums : charging case: 480mAh earphones: 41mAh (each)

: autonomy on call: 3.5 hours playback: 7 hours combined playback: 30 hours 10 minutes of charging in the case offers up to 5 hours of extra listening

size : charging case: 68 x 36 x 29 mm, weight 41.7 grams earphones: 28 x 21 x 23 mm, 4.82 grams of weight

: coloring: slate black

AVAILABILITY AND PRICES

OnePlus Nord 2T will be on sale from 24 May and available for pre-order on the official online shop and on Amazon immediately. 8 + 128GB version a 409 euros from 12 + 256 GB to 509 euros.

will be on sale from 24 May and available for pre-order on the official online shop and on Amazon immediately. 8 + 128GB version a from 12 + 256 GB to 509 euros. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite will be on sale from 24 May and available for pre-order on the official online shop and on Amazon immediately. Single 6 + 128GB version a 309 euros.

OnePlus Nord Buds they will be on sale from May 24 and available for pre-order on the official online shop and on Amazon immediately. Price of 49 euros.

