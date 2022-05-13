OnePlus does three: Nord 2T, CE 2 Lite and Buds arrive in Italy. Presentation on 19/5

OnePlus has radically changed its strategy in recent years, expanding its catalog starting with the launch of the first North, in 2020. The merger with Oppo has given a further push in this direction, with a 2022 that will still be full of news. Waiting for the Nord 3, which has already appeared on the official website (and then disappeared, however), the company has just announced that three products from the Nord series are about to arrive in Italy.

We are talking about OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G and true wireless earphones OnePlus Nord Buds. This triptych will be presented on May 19th at 4pm. To celebrate the occasion, the special event will also be streamed on the OnePlus YouTube channel The Speed ​​Games.

But in reality we don’t have to wait to know the features of the new devices, since OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite and Nord Buds headphones have already been unveiled for the Asian market, while the Nord 2T has appeared in AliExpress and in video.

Without going around it too much, below for convenience we bring you the technical data sheets of the OnePlus Nord triptych in full. With a clarification: we assume that OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite corresponds exactly to the one launched in Asia at the end of April, but we cannot exclude with absolute certainty that surprisingly it could be a different device.

ONEPLUS NORD CE 2 LITE

Display: 6.59 “FHD + LCD, 401ppi, 120Hz refresh rate

Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G

6 / 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM 128GB internal UFS 2.2

Fingerprint sensor: lateral

yes, hybrid

yes, hybrid Connectivity: 5G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, USB-C, 3.5mm jack, GPS, Galileo, Beidou, Glonass, QZSS

OxygenOS with Android 12

OxygenOS with Android 12 Cameras: front: 16MP Sony IMX471, f / 2, 1um pixel rear: Main 64MP, f / 1.7, 0.7um pixels (4-in-1 for 1.4um), EIS, PDAF 2MP depth, f / 2.4 2MP macro, f / 2.4

Drums: 5.000mAh with SuperVOOC 33W charging

Black Dusk, Blue Tide

Black Dusk, Blue Tide Dimensions and weight: 164,3×75,6×8,5mm for 195g

ONEPLUS NORD 2T

Dimensity 1300

: Dimensity 1300 Display : 6.43 “FHD + AMOLED, 90Hz, HDR10 +, 1080 x 2400 pixels

: 6.43 “FHD + AMOLED, 90Hz, HDR10 +, 1080 x 2400 pixels Memory : 8 or 12GB of LPPDR4X RAM 128 or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage (not expandable)

: Cameras : front: 32 MP rear: main 50 MP ultra wide angle 8 MP 2 MP monochrome sensor

: Drums : 4500 mAh, SuperVOOC 80W charger included in the package

OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12

ONEPLUS NORD BUDS