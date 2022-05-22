OnePlus Digital WellPaper updated: new look (and more)

With Digital WellPaper, an app offered by OnePlus since 2021, users of Android systems can get an idea of ​​the actual use they make of the smartphone and individual applications, obtaining data on specific backgrounds on the time spent on each of them and in general on the device. Now, for this useful monitoring system, called “app for digital well-being” is a graphic and functional update is coming.

THREE NEW BACKGROUNDS

There will not be a revolution, on the contrary, the application will retain its function with the tweaks to the pre-existing functions which will be discussed shortly, but will be renewed in appearance with three new wallpapers: Botanical Garden, Cosmos and Donut Shop. In addition, the graphics to visualize the data will have more vivid tones.

WORKS WITH ALL APPS

From a functional point of viewthe novelties include the possibility of obtain more immediate statistics on the total time of use of the smartphone as well as data on the apps, whose consultation was previously limited. With the new version, on the other hand, just touch an empty area of ​​the main screen, with any background, to get an overall reading of the time of use of your device.

The other major improvement is the ability to also monitor sideload apps, that is, those not downloaded from the official app stores but from other platforms. It will be possible to place each app in a specific category or choose not to monitor it by assigning it the “do not track” category. The data is not shared but remains localized and recorded on your smartphone, even if it requires an internet connection to identify the corresponding Google Play categories to which the apps in question can be associated.