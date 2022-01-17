OnePlus could re-release “flagship killers” like before

There was a time when OnePlus phones were advertised as the “flagship killers”. They were phones that surprised in their day because they offered the performance of a flagship with a much more affordable price.

THE company was able to create a lot hype around their phones as they were initially only sold through an invite system as demand outstripped supply.

Of course, flagship killers came with some non-essential cutbacks compared to true flagships, like slightly inferior cameras in number or quality, no water resistance, or no wireless charging support.

New information has surfaced today that suggests OnePlus could go back to its “flagship killer” days.

The information comes from the well-known leak source Digital Chat Station, which claims that OnePlus works on a series of phones specially designed to offer great performance and play, but at a more affordable cost.

OnePlus 2 (2015)

According to the rumor, the price of these low-cost phones could be between 2,000 and 3,000 yuan (around 300 or 400 euros).

However, keep in mind that Chinese prices are usually lower than those in the rest of the world, so the cost of these phones in our country could be higher.

According to the publication, the next OnePlus phones could include a flat screen and a high-end chipset, although without specifying.

At the moment, there is no word on when OnePlus will release that series of phones, nor do we know if they will arrive outside of China. If OnePlus introduces these types of phones to the market, it could mark the long-awaited return of OnePlus’ flagship killer phones.