OnePlus commits to four years of Android version updates

We keep our smartphones for longer and therefore users increasingly value that they continue to receive software updates over the years. That’s why companies are starting to expand their software support, and at a recent event, OnePlus announced that it will deliver four major software updates to “select devices” in 2023, along with five years of security updates.

As for what those select devices are, the company did not confirm what they are. However, it would be reasonable to assume that, at the very least, they are its flagships. Gary Chen, OnePlus and OPPO OS Product Manager, stated that his goal would be perform security updates every two months for devices that will receive updates during this time period.

With that announcement, OnePlus matches Samsung’s support and surpasses Google, which only promises three platform updates for the Pixels along with five years of security updates. OPPO devices currently only receive three major updates and four years of security patches. What we don’t know is how quickly the updates will reach OnePlus devices. Also, since security patches are only released every two months, you could miss crucial security patches for a month or more.



