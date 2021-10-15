oneplus buds z2: new noise canceling headphones to compete with airpods

It was an open secret that OnePlus would introduce a new noise-canceling headphones. Said and done: the new OnePlus Buds Z2 are already official and have a clear objective: to become a alternative to Apple AirPods.

To fulfill this mission, this new device arrives with active noise cancellation, an autonomy of 38 hours, with the charging case, support for Dolby Atmos and no ANC activated.

The truth is that on an aesthetic level we find a compact product that has interchangeable pads so that they adapt to any auditory pavilion and that they do not fall while you are walking doing any type of sport. What’s more, are IP55 certified, so they are resistant to splashes of water, being a perfect product to train without water or rain being a problem. AND the IPX4 certified carrying case, which offers resistance to splashes.

More details of the new Buds Z2 of OnePlus

enlarge photo Components of the OnePlus Buds Z2 OnePlus

The new OnePlus Buds Z2 headphones have 11mm dynamic drivers and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. They have support for the Bluetooth AAC and SBC codecs, as well as the Bluetooth transmission protocols BLE, SPP, HFP, A2DP and AVRCP. In this way, a clear sound is guaranteed and that takes advantage of the latest technologies in the sector.

OnePlus devices dating back to the OnePlus 6 will benefit from the quick pairing system Google Fast Pair, which means that linking them with your Android phone will be a very simple process.

One of the great attractions of these headphones has to do with the noise cancellation of the OnePlus Buds Z2. An increasingly common feature that allows you to enjoy your favorite songs without the noise from your environment bothering you.

The Buds Z2 headphones’ ANC can block up to 40db of external noiseThis is thanks to the fact that they have three microphones in each earpiece. Each headset has an autonomy of 7 hours with ANC deactivated, and with this activated its autonomy becomes five hours. Fast charging is supported, and a 10 minute charge will give you five more hours of battery life.

The OnePlus Buds Z2 They are available in black and white, and their price is 499 CNY, about 70 euros to change. They will be on sale in China, and will be launched on October 19. At the moment it is unknown if they will be available internationally.

>