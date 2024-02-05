OnePlus brings a physical store back to Spain five years later: this is its location and gifts

At the end of last January, OnePlus announced the launch in Spain of the OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R and OnePlus Buds 3, and now, the Chinese firm has confirmed that these three devices can be purchased in its own physical store in Spain, which It will be available for one day only.

This format is known as “pop up store“, and precisely it is characterized by be available for a limited time, since the brand does not yet have any permanent store located in Spain. The day chosen by OnePlus was next Sunday, February 11.

The best thing about this possibility is that users will be able to go to the establishment, which will be located in a shopping center, to learn about the main characteristics of said products. Even ChatGPT has announced the temporary opening of one of these stores. In this case, the company will even give gifts to the first 70 people who buy from it.

The OnePlus store returns to Spain

The last time the company brought a temporary physical store to Spain was 5 years ago, in 2019, to celebrate the launch of the OnePlus 7, and this will be repeated next February 11. This store will be located in the Community of Madrid, more specifically in Torrejón de Ardoz, inside the Parque Corredor Shopping Center. Its hours will be from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

As a gift for those people who decide to come to make a purchase, the company will give the first 20 customers a pair of BeoCom Portal headphones, from Bang & Ofulsen, which are valued at 549 euros and offer great sound quality. On the other hand, the next 50 customers will receive other types of gifts, such as collectibles, clothing and other brand products.

If you want to buy one of the brand’s new releases, it is perhaps the best opportunity, not only because of the possibility of getting one of these gifts, but also because of the fact that you will be able to see and learn about the devices. first hand before making the decision.

Both the OnePlus 12 and 12R are high-end devices, although the first is on a higher level thanks to its Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 – the best chip on the market today -, its 2K screen and its alliance with Hasselblad to provide it with an outstanding photographic section. For their part, the OnePlus Buds 3 boast of being headphones that offer active noise cancellation and an autonomy of around 44 hours in total.

