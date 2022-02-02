OnePlus also thinks of a Nord CE 2 Lite 5G: Snapdragon 695 under the hood

This is not so much in terms of real importance of a single model compared to another, as for the quantity of devices produced. If in fact the latest rumors suggested the expansion of this segment with the two Nord 2T and Nord CE 2 5Gtoday we become aware of the existence of a third model which will be positioned one step below the smartphones mentioned.

The news comes from the portal Smartprix which, in collaboration with the well-known insider Onleakshas published the first exclusive information of what should be next OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, therefore a less powerful variant of the CE 2 5G already at the center of the rumors. The differences between the two smartphones are different and we summarize them next to what should be the characteristics of the new mid-range. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G should present the following data sheet:

SoC : Snapdragon 695 (Dimensity 900 on CE 2)

: Snapdragon 695 (Dimensity 900 on CE 2) Display : 6.59 “FullHD + Fluid Screen Unit (6.43 “AMOLED on CE 2)

: 6.59 “FullHD + Fluid Screen Unit (6.43 “AMOLED on CE 2) RAM : 6/8 GB (up to 12 GB on CE 2)

: 6/8 GB (up to 12 GB on CE 2) Memory : 128/256 GB (identical cuts on CE 2)

: 128/256 GB (identical cuts on CE 2) Camera : 64 MegaPixel + 2 x 2MP drives, 16MP front (64 + 8 + 2, 16MP front on CE 2)

: 64 MegaPixel + 2 x 2MP drives, 16MP front (64 + 8 + 2, 16MP front on CE 2) Battery: 5,000 mAh with 33 W charging (4,500 mAh on CE 2)

As we can see, the technical data sheet of the two smartphones has few points of contact, with the exception of the resolution of the memory cuts and some similarities on the photographic sector, which however seems to benefit – obviously – the non-Lite version of Nord CE 2.

According to the site, the Lite variant should arrive first on the Indian market, but it is likely that its distribution will be extended to other markets later. At the moment there are no details regarding the possible timing of launch, but certainly we will talk about it very soon.