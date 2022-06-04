OnePlus acknowledges that its next Nord will basically be a rebranded OPPO

It is no secret that OPPO and OnePlus are very close companies as they are both part of the same parent company.

In recent times, they have merged their R&D teams and their respective software layers have become closer, although they have not merged due to user opposition.

In the past, some OnePlus phones have been “copycats” of OPPO phones, and now the company not only does he plan to do the same with a new terminal but he says so openly.

OPPO He has written a letter to the American certification authority FCC requesting authorization for one of its phones to be marketed as a OnePlus terminal.

The documents refer to an LTE-enabled OnePlus device, presumably a budget Nord model, which will be identical to an OPPO model CPH2387 phone and is believed to be the Oppo A57 4G that was unveiled last week.

The FCC document mentions the changes that OnePlus will make to the OPPO CPH2387 to transform it into a OnePlus device.

The battery cover will be stamped with the OnePlus logo and the color of the USB cable will change from green to red. The main camera will be replaced with a higher resolution 50 MP sensor and the device will run OxygenOS instead of ColorOS. The rest will remain unchanged.

Therefore, the future OnePlus Nord device will essentially be an Oppo A57 4G with a different main camera.



