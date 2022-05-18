OnePlus Ace Racing Edition: the new OnePlus gaming edition that cuts in price by improving camera and battery

Not even a month ago we first saw the OnePlus Ace being presented in China. A mobile that a priori focuses on the mid-range, but that incorporated high-end elements that are becoming more and more democratized. Today, the Chinese company has presented a special gaming edition of this device. At least that is how it is intuited by its name: OnePlus Ace Racing Edition.

We must say that, as similar as they are in name and even some design details, there are differences between this new OnePlus Racing Ace Edition with the standard Ace. And it is that, despite sharing the Mediatek Dimensity 8100, we find remarkable changes in screen, battery and even camera.

OnePlus Ace Racing Edition data sheet

OnePlus Ace Racing Edition Screen 6.59″ IPS-LCD

FullHD+ 2,412 x 1,080 px 120 Hz refresh rate Processor Mediatek Dimension 8100 Max RAM 8/12GB Storage 128/256GB Battery 5,000mAh

67W fast charge Front camera 16MP f/2.1 Rear camera Main 64 Mpx f / 1.7

Wide angle of 8 Mpx f / 2.2 and 119º

2MP f/2.4 Macro connectivity Bluetooth 5.2

WiFi 6

5G NFC Software ColorOS 12.2 based on Android 12 Dimensions and weight 8.7mm thick

205 grams Price From 169.06 euros to change

Shares brain with his brother, but improves it in some others

We see how the general lines of the design They do not excessively differentiate the new OnePlus Ace Racing Edition from the one presented a month ago. The camera module It is surely the most differential when placing the lenses in another position. Nor do we see changes in the already mentioned mediatek chip, the Dimension 8100 Max. Nor in the capacity of 8 and 12 GB of RAM Hello 5G connectivity.

The differences between versions begin with a screen that becomes IPS, unlike the OLED of the normal edition. And that may also be where its price cut comes from, although it does not give up many functions either because it continues to implement identical 120 Hz refresh rate or a FullHD + resolution that provides higher quality despite the technology used.

In regards to the cameras, in the front there is no change, keeping the 16 Mpx lens. However, we do see a rear lens enhancement. The main lens goes from 50 megapixels in the normal model to 64 megapixels in this OnePlus Ace Racing Edition. Although, yes, the ultra wide angle and macro lenses do not change.

We have to see now how OnePlus gives one of lime and one of sand with the battery. From the 4,500 of the ‘Ace’ we went to 5,000 mAh in the ‘Ace Racing Edition’. Now, it does not reach the devilish fast charge of 150 W and is left “alone” with 67W. And we put the “only” in quotes to make the difference, because it is not that this is a bad fast charge, far from it.

Versions and prices of the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition

Available in blue or black color, this OnePlus Edition will be available for purchase in the Chinese market. As usual in many launches of the brand (and others), its arrival in markets such as Spain is not confirmed. It is not ruled out in any case that it may end up arriving and, if that were the case, it is interesting to see the prices it offers in this country:

OnePlus Ace Racing Edition 8/128GB : 169.06 euros to change (1,199 yuan)

: 169.06 euros to change (1,199 yuan) OnePlus Ace Racing Edition 8/256GB : 310.06 euros to change (2,199 yuan)

: 310.06 euros to change (2,199 yuan) OnePlus Ace Racing Edition 12/256GB: 352.36 euros to change (2,499 yuan)

