OnePlus Ace may have a Lite variant: first images and specifications

A new mysterious OnePlus bursts onto the web. About the informant Abhishek Yadav who shared his information on Twitter, where he talks about a smartphone with the initials PGZ110. And it is precisely from this that a useful clue could come to its identification: the acronym recalls that of OnePlus Ace – PGKM10 -, unpublished project made official by the company a week ago in China.

After all, it is Yadav himself in the hashtags of his tweet to indicate that it could be a (cheaper) declination in the new OnePlus smartphone, which with a Ace Lite it might look even more like Oppo. The OnePlus range was once made up of a few targeted products, if not more flagship killer as in the beginnings, at least in the medium-high range at competitive prices.

The post-merger OnePlus with Oppo increasingly resembles a generalist brand, with a large range of products capable of covering almost all market segments. The alleged OnePlus Ace Litewhich would have an interesting technical data sheet, with the plus of the input for the 3.5 mm audio jack and the minus, if we want, of the presence of an LCD screen in a panorama that mainly offers OLED, despite the current IPS still offering a comparable color rendering.

From the images provided by TENAA, the Chinese body through which smartphones pass before marketing, the alter slider for selecting the mode of use seems to be missing, a prerogative of OnePlus which, however, the company is thinking of doing without . The images say almost nothing about the front section which is of little significance with the display off, while the rear view highlights a camera group which in the story with the surface recalls the cousin Oppo Find X5 Pro (here the review after a month in his company), in the arrangement instead the brother OnePlus 10 Pro (also already reviewed).

OnePlus 10 Pro 73.9 x 163 x 8.55 mm

6.7 inches – 3216×1440 px Oppo Find X5 Pro 73.9 x 163.7 x 8.5 mm

6.7 inches – 3216×1440 px OnePlus Ace 75.5 x 163.3 x 8.2 mm

6.7 inches – 2412×1080 px

No anticipation regarding the period of launch but the TENAA certification suggests it shouldn’t be long.

ONEPLUS ACE LITE – SPECIFIC ASSUMPTIONS

display : 6.59 inch Full HD + LCD with 120Hz refresh rate

: 6.59 inch Full HD + LCD with 120Hz refresh rate chip : MediaTek Dimensity 8100 with 2.85 GHz maximum frequency, 5 nanometer construction

: MediaTek Dimensity 8100 with 2.85 GHz maximum frequency, 5 nanometer construction cameras : main rear: 64 MP rear (wide angle?): 8 MP rear (macro or depth?): 2 MP front: 16 MP

: unlock : fingerprint reader on the side

: fingerprint reader on the side entrance for the jack 3.5mm audio

3.5mm audio drums : 5,000 mAh fast charging: 65 watts

: 5,000 mAh thickness : 8.7 mm

: 8.7 mm weight: 205 grams

In the opening image, OnePlus 10 Pro.