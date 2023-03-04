OnePlus Ace 2V: official confirmations on battery, display, charging and much more

- Advertisement -

OnePlus is ready to announce his new Ace 2V. The launch is set for March 7 in China, the only country where it will probably be sold initially. Subsequently, it would also be expected to arrive on the international market with the name OnePlus Nord 3.

So far there have been many rumors about this device that have allowed us to know in advance many features in addition to the design with flat edges. Today, it is OnePlus itself that confirms them through a long series of teasers. In particular, the Chinese manufacturer has focused communication on display, battery and charging capacity.

OnePlus Ace 2V has a thickness of 8.15 mm, a weight of 191.5 grams and integrates a battery 5000 mAh with 80W charging support. The processor will instead be a Mediatek Dimension 9000 supported by LPDDR5x RAM memories and UFS 3.1 storage. Two configurations: / or /256GB.

Also confirmed the display, a 6.74-inch OLED with 1.5K resolution from 2772 x 1240 pixels, a refresh rate of 120Hz, 10-bit color depth, high-frequency PWM, HDR10+ and a peak brightness of 1450 nits. Compared to a 2K display, this chosen by OnePlus has 24.4% lower power consumption.

The configuration of the photographic sector that should have one has yet to be confirmed triple rear camera with 64MP main8MP secondary, 2MP macro and a 16MP front camera.

OnePlus Ace 2V will be officially presented next March 7th at 14:30 Beijing time, le 7:30 in Italy.