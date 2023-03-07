5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
HomeTech NewsOnePlus Ace 2V is announced with Dimensity 9000, 16 GB of RAM...

OnePlus Ace 2V is announced with Dimensity 9000, 16 GB of RAM and 80W charging

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
OnePlus Ace 2V is announced with Dimensity 9000, 16 GB of RAM and 80W charging
1678178928 oneplus ace 2v is announced with dimensity 9000 16 gb.jpeg
- Advertisement -

After several rumors and leaks, OnePlus presented a new version of the OnePlus Ace 2 in the Chinese market: the Ace 2V.

With powerful specs, it swaps Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 platform for MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000. Other configurations include up to 16GB of RAM and support for 80W fast charging.

The OnePlus Ace 2V features a 6.74-inch OLED screen with 1.5K resolution (2,772 × 1,240 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 1,450 nits peak brightness, Corning’s Girila Glass 5 protection and support for HDR10+ content .

- Advertisement -

Under the hood is MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 chipset with Mali G710 GPU. It has up to 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512 GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. For power, there’s a 5,000mAh battery unit with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

In cameras, the OnePlus Ace 2V has a triple module with a 64-megapixel main sensor and optical image stabilization, another 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle and a 2-megapixel macro. For selfies and video calls, there is a 16-megapixel front sensor.

Firefox 100 will have support for decoding with the AV1 codec by hardware

Playback: OnePlus.

Other features include OnePlus’ traditional alert slide switch, infrared sensor, stereo speaker and flat edges. As for the operating system, it comes standard with Android 13 under the ColorOS 13 interface.

As for connectivity, it supports Dual-SIM, 5G, WiFi 6 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, Glonass and Galileo. The dimensions are 162.6 × 75.1 × 8.15mm and it weighs 191.5 grams.

Technical specifications
  • 6.7 inch OLED screen with 1.5K resolution
  • Hole-hole display with 120 Hz refresh rate
  • MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 Platform
  • 12 GB or 16 GB of RAM
  • 256 GB or 512 GB of internal storage
  • 16 MP front camera
  • Three rear cameras:
    • Main lens with 64 MP sensor
    • Ultra wide-angle lens with 8 MP sensor
    • 2 MP macro lens
  • 5G connection, Bluetooth 5.3 LE, WiF 6 and USB-C, on-screen fingerprint reader
  • 5,000 mAh battery with 80W fast charging
  • Android 13 with OxygenOS 13
price and availability
- Advertisement -

The OnePlus Ace 2V was announced only in China and it has black and green colors. Pre-sales will start today and the device will hit the market in March 13th. Check the official prices below:

  • 12 GB + 256 GB – ¥2,299 (~R$1,700)
  • 16 GB + 256 GB – ¥2,499 (~R$1,850)
  • 16 GB + 512 GB – ¥2,799 (~R$2,070)

In July, the handset is expected to launch globally as the OnePlus Nord 3.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

The new Google Docs and Drive UI starts rolling out today

Google has started to roll out an updated UI for Google Drive, Docs, Sheets,...
iOS

Snapchat already has its own chat with artificial intelligence: how it works

Snapchat adds to the trend of chatbots. Through artificial intelligencethe social network will add...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.