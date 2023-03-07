OnePlus Ace 2V is announced with Dimensity 9000, 16 GB of RAM and 80W charging

After several rumors and leaks, OnePlus presented a new version of the OnePlus Ace 2 in the Chinese market: the Ace 2V. With powerful specs, it swaps Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 platform for MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000. Other configurations include up to 16GB of RAM and support for 80W fast charging.

The OnePlus Ace 2V features a 6.74-inch OLED screen with 1.5K resolution (2,772 × 1,240 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 1,450 nits peak brightness, Corning’s Girila Glass 5 protection and support for HDR10+ content .

- Advertisement - Under the hood is MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 chipset with Mali G710 GPU. It has up to 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512 GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. For power, there’s a 5,000mAh battery unit with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

In cameras, the OnePlus Ace 2V has a triple module with a 64-megapixel main sensor and optical image stabilization, another 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle and a 2-megapixel macro. For selfies and video calls, there is a 16-megapixel front sensor. Firefox 100 will have support for decoding with the AV1 codec by hardware

Other features include OnePlus’ traditional alert slide switch, infrared sensor, stereo speaker and flat edges. As for the operating system, it comes standard with Android 13 under the ColorOS 13 interface.

As for connectivity, it supports Dual-SIM, 5G, WiFi 6 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, Glonass and Galileo. The dimensions are 162.6 × 75.1 × 8.15mm and it weighs 191.5 grams.

Technical specifications

6.7 inch OLED screen with 1.5K resolution

Hole-hole display with 120 Hz refresh rate

MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 Platform

12 GB or 16 GB of RAM

256 GB or 512 GB of internal storage

16 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 64 MP sensor Ultra wide-angle lens with 8 MP sensor 2 MP macro lens

5G connection, Bluetooth 5.3 LE, WiF 6 and USB-C, on-screen fingerprint reader

5,000 mAh battery with 80W fast charging

Android 13 with OxygenOS 13

price and availability

- Advertisement -