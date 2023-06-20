OnePlus Ace 2 Pro: leak reinforces Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 2 and 150W charging

- Advertisement -

Update (06/20/2023) – MR

OnePlus will launch a new flagship in the third quarter of this year. Apparently, that cell phone will be the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro, which should be made official in the Chinese market in July or August. There are also chances that the Chinese manufacturer will announce the device in the global market. A new leak on Twitter claims to bring the main specifications of the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro, reinforcing various information that has emerged in recent weeks.

According to the leak, the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is expected to feature a 6.75-inch curved OLED display with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate support. Under the hood, the phone will come equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 2, which has not yet been made official. In addition, it will also come with 16 GB of RAM. In the photographic set, the flagship should bring a main sensor of 50 megapixels, an ultra-wide of 8 megapixels and an auxiliary of 2 megapixels. For selfies and video calls, a 16-megapixel front sensor is expected.

OnePlus Ace2 Pro – 6.74” 1.5K Curved OLED, 120Hz

– Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 ac

– Up to 16GB RAM

– Rear Cam: 50MP (OIS) + 8MP (UW) + 2MP

– 16MP Selfie

– IR Blaster

– Alert Slider

– Android 13, OxygenOS 13

– 5,000mAh battery, 150W charging This should get a global release — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) June 20, 2023

For power, OnePlus Ace 2 Pro may pack a 5,000mAh battery unit and support 150W fast charging. As for the operating system, the cell phone will come from the factory with Android 13 under the OxygenOS 13 interface. As mentioned earlier, the handset is expected to be launched in the global market but under a different name. In the coming weeks, more details about the cell phone will emerge in leaks and certifications.

Update (06/14/2023) – MR

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro has Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and 150W charging revealed in leak

OnePlus will launch a new Ace line phone soon. Recently, it launched Ace 2 as OnePlus 11R 5G in India and OnePlus Ace 2V is expected to hit the global market as Nord 3 5G. - Advertisement - According to a new leak, the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro will hit the market soon with powerful specs like Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform and support for 150W fast charging.

Informant Digital Chat Station revealed that the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro will hit the Chinese market with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform, the same as the company's flagship, OnePlus 11. In addition, there will be a large steam chamber for efficient thermal dissipation. In the photographic set, the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro must share the main sensor of the OnePlus 11, the 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 with optical image stabilization. Unfortunately, details about the other sensors were not revealed.

The panel of the device will be curved AMOLED with 1.5K resolution. However, the tipster reveals that the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro should be announced in two different charging options. The first should come with 100W, the same as the OnePlus 11, while the second variant would bring 150W. Both models would come with a 5,000mAh battery unit. Based on the leaked details, the only differences between the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro and the OnePlus 11 would be in the charging speed, screen resolution and the rear module’s auxiliary sensors.

Update (05/30/2023) – MR

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro has Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 50 MP camera and OLED screen revealed in leak

A new leak brought important information about the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro. In recent weeks, several cell phone specifications have been released, such as Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform, 50-megapixel main camera and 100W charging. Now, the tipster Digital Chat Station reveals the specifications of the display and a possible forecast for the launch.

According to Digital Chat Station, the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro should be announced between July or August. He mentions that the device will hit the market as the direct rival of Xiaomi’s Redmi K60 Ultra, which also had leaked information. In specs, the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro will come with a 6.74-inch OLED screen, 1.5K resolution, and 120Hz refresh rate support. The display is expected to be provided by BOE and will come with curved edges and slim bezels.

According to previous leaks, the cell phone will come equipped with the overclocked version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform, 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM memory, up to 512 GB of UFS 4.0 internal storage, 50-megapixel main camera with support for optical image stabilization and a 5,000mAh battery unit with 100W fast charging support. So far, OnePlus has not released official information about the device or a possible launch date, so don't take the rumors for granted.

Update (5/29/23) – JB

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro has SD 8 Gen 2, 50 MP camera and 100W charge leaked

The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro could be announced in China during the third quarter of this year and leaker Digital Chat Station got access to a series of new specifications of the device. According to the leaker, Ace 2 Pro should be official with 6.74 inches OLED screen which has curved edges, supports 1.5K resolution and 120 Hz rate by default. In addition, the device’s processor will be the Overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2and it must work together with up to 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. The final design of this new model could be very similar to the Reno 10 Pro Plus, which was already released recently. On the rear set of cameras, the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro features a 50 MP main sensor (OIS) and an ultrawide secondary lens. Finally, the battery should average 5,000 mAh and support 100W fast charging.

Original text (05/12/23)

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro may be launched with curved screen and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, according to rumor

OnePlus may expand the second generation of the “Ace” cell phone line with a third model, according to new rumors released this Friday (12). After the launch of Ace 2 and Ace 2V, the Chinese manufacturer would be preparing the announcement of Ace 2 Pro, a device with a more “premium” design and even more powerful hardware. According to the information revealed by the famous leaker digital chat stationthe OnePlus Ace 2 Pro will launch with a 1.5K resolution curved screen, providing a more useful viewing area for the display. It is worth remembering that the Ace 2 and Ace 2V have flat screens of 6.7 inches and AMOLED technology.

The informant adds that the screen “seems to have something new”, but is not able to reveal which different technology will be used in the panel, which would be being tested by BOE. Another detail revealed indicates that the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Qualcomm’s fastest processor. That platform would make the model even more powerful than the Ace 2 and Ace 2V, which boast Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and MediaTek Dimensity 9000, respectively.

Considering the line’s launch history, it is possible that the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro has a different set of cameras than its “brothers”. It is possible that the model will have the same configurations with up to 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage, in addition to a 5,000 mAh battery with support for fast charging. OnePlus has not yet commented on the launch of a new cell phone, so all information must be treated as rumors until the manufacturer speaks out – even if the leaker has a long history of success. Parallel to this, the company seems to be working on Nord 3 and Nord N30 5G, its new intermediaries.

