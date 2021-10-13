OnePlus 9RT, all the quality of OnePlus in a mobile full of features and with an adjusted price

OnePlus expands its mobile catalog with a new aspiring phone with a better value for money: the OnePlus 9RT is now official in China. With a powerful processor, great photographic capabilities, with the best design of OnePlus and with ColorOS 12 as a software layer.

The OnePlus 9 range has conquered 2021 with its high quality and powerful features. The manufacturer has already warned that it would not renew the family in the second half of the year, at least internationally. Even so, he did not confirm that he stopped updating the OnePlus 9R, a variety that stayed in Asian territory. After the numerous leaks and announcements, this update is now official.

OnePlus 9RT datasheet

OnePlus 9RT Screen 6.62 inch AMOLED

1,080 x 2,400 pixel resolution

120 Hz refresh rate

Ratio 20: 9 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

GPU Adreno 660 RAM 8/12 GB LPDDR5 Storage 128/256 GB UFS 3.1 Rear triple camera Sony IMX766 50 megapixels (main), f / 1.8, OIS, EIS

16 megapixels (wide angle), f / 2.2, 123º wide

2 megapixels (macro) Frontal camera 16 megapixel Sony IMX471, f / 2.4 Battery 4,500 mAh

Fast charge 65 W Connectivity 5G and 4G

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC

Dual band GPS software Android 12

ColorOS 12 Dimensions and weight 162.2 x 74.6 x 8.29 mm

198.5 grams Others Dual SIM

Alert Slider

Fingerprint reader under the screen

Stereo speakers Price From 443.47 euros to change

Exquisite design and the highest specification

OnePlus started out being known for offering the maximum in features at a reasonable price. This own seal was diluted as the components increased in price, but their mobiles always kept the exclusive seal of OnePlus, both in hardware and software. Even in the exterior design.

The OnePlus 9RT maintains the brand’s own charisma while power up the previous 9R. In this sense, including the Snapdragon 888 suggests that the phone is not going to fall short or squeezing games or applications. This is supported by DDR5 RAM (8 or 12 GB) and UFS 3.1 storage (128 or 256 GB).

The screen of the phone is AMOLED type, it amounts to 6.67 inches, offers 120 Hz frequency rate and occupies almost the entire front with the exception of the hole for the 16 megapixel front camera. The OnePlus 9RT equips an optical fingerprint reader under the panel.

The rear photographic cast is highlighted by the vertical triple module, inspired by the rest of the OnePlus 9 family (although without the Hasselblad stamp). 50 megapixel main camera with stabilization (OIS and EIS), 8-megapixel sensor with wide-angle lens and a third “fill-in” camera with macro lens and 2 megapixels for the final size of the images.

The OnePlus 9RT maintains the brand’s typical Alert Slider selector, also the fast charge Warp 65T (65 W). Its battery is 4,500 mAh, it offers Android 12 as standard and includes ColorOS 12, the latest version of the layer developed by OPPO.

OnePlus 9RT price and availability

The mobile begins its journey through China and for the moment it will stay there. In this territory it can be reserved already with a discount of 100 yuan (about 13.44 euros) on its official price and with delivery from October 19. Said price is such that: