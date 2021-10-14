OnePlus 9RT, a mobile with advanced features at a reasonable price

OnePlus is one of those smart phone manufacturers that began offering models with excellent quality / price ratios, and that despite the increases experienced over time, with the consequent improvements, will always have room for models with advanced features at tighter prices. .

And now it has demonstrated it again with the new OnePlus 9RT, belonging to the OnePlus 9 family of phones, and which for now will be available for the Chinese market, it is unknown if the company intends to take it to international markets, as are some models of the same family.



From the outset, the new OnePlus 9RT enjoys a 6.62 ″ AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels, a 20: 9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. Inside it brings Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888, followed by 8/128 GB, 12/128 GB or 12/256 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1, respectively.

In the photographic section, the rear cameras of this mobile model consist of a main one, with a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor (f / 1.8) with OIS and EIS, followed by a 16MP wide-angle camera (f / 2.2) with a viewing angle of 123º, and a 2MP macro camera.

The front camera, perforated on the screen, is 16MP (f / 2.4). Do not forget also its 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast charge or also the availability of 4G / 5G connectivity, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC. Neither of the stereo speakers and the fingerprint reader under the screen.

Be aware that this model comes with Android 12, the latest version of Android, along with the ColorOS 12 customization layer.

Its price starts from 3,299 yuan, about 444 euros to change, being already available for reservation, with a discount of about 100 yuan, just over 13 euros to change, to begin to be officially available from next October 19.

Recall that we are talking about the Chinese market, but we can already get an idea of ​​what everything that contributes from about 444 euros means, although it is most likely that if it reaches international markets, the price may increase, without reaching the extremes to which advanced mobiles from other companies are usually sold.

As we can see, there are benefits that little by little are reaching more users thanks to companies like OnePlus. It is already a matter of waiting in case it finally launches its new flagship to international markets to compete against other brands, which are not far behind in their wide range of terminals for all tastes and pockets.