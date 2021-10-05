OnePlus 9 RT appears on Geekbench to augment the 9 series

The OnePlus 9 RT smartphone has appeared on the Geekbench test site with model number MT2110 and it would be a new version of the OnePlus 9 series after the standard and PRO models, which we had the opportunity to review in spring.

Geekbench reveals some details of this OnePlus 9 RT as the Snapdragon 888 chipset (Octa-core CPU, Adreno 660 GPU and 5G modem) or the 12 GB RAM that it will mount, although we assume that the terminal will be available in other memory configurations and also UFS 3.1 storage, surely 128 and 256 Gbytes. The terminal’s benchmark score is high, as corresponds to Qualcomm’s top-of-the-range SoC.

The terminal is expected to mount a 6.55-inch multi-touch panel with AMOLED technology, 120 Hz refresh rate and brightness control with two ambient light sensors. It also includes the Comfort Tone option that adjusts the screen’s color temperature to suit the environment for a more comfortable reading experience.

The main camera will have a main sensor Sony IMX766 50 megapixels and a 16 MP front camera for selfies. Other features include NFC, dual stereo speakers, an X-axis vibration motor, 5G support, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging and data.

Its battery will have a capacity of 4,500 mAh with a fast charge of 65W and it will also have the on-screen fingerprint sensor, the dual SIM and the IP68 certification of its already marketed brothers.

Regarding the software, the OnePlus 9 RT will be the first phone of the Chinese brand to offer its own interface OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 whose final version has just been published by Google. We assume that OnePlus will offer the usual color finishes in this series Winter Mist (gray), Artic Sky (blue) and Astra Black (Purple) and the attractive rainbow effect of its metallic body.

Good terminal, no doubt. The problem is that we do not know where to position it before the similarities of the models already marketed and that except for Android 12 they are very similar.