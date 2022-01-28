OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, the GCam returns to work fully with the latest patches

A few days ago OnePlus released an update to the OxygenOS 12 for its 9 and 9 Pro flagships; among the news, the build, based on Android 12, includes the latest security patches available, those of January. But not mentioned in the changelog there is a novelty that is worth reporting, especially for modding enthusiasts: the restoration of access to the rear auxiliary cameras for the various versions of the GCam the port of the Google camera app installed as standard on Pixel smartphones.

Inability to use auxiliary cameras – and therefore in essence to take advantage of the 0.5x optical zoom (ultra-wide angle) or 3.3x (telephoto, only on OP9 Pro) – had appeared with the first release of the OxygenOS 12, released a few weeks ago now. The launch was rather difficult, and several bugs forced OnePlus to suspend the release pending a corrective patch. The current build, C.44, is the first Android 12-based build to be rolled out across the entire fleet.

To clarify, the problem only arose when installing the GCam: with the system camera app everything always worked smoothly. OnePlus had publicly acknowledged it and said it would fix. The fact that it was a substantially circumscribed bug – it is true that OnePlus is a brand appreciated among modding enthusiasts, but they still represent a rather narrow niche of users compared to the general public – biblical resolution times were expected, and instead, fortunately, this was not the case. Read: Realme 8s 5G: 90Hz screen and a great battery direct to the mid-range

For completeness we report the complete official changelog of the patch: System Improve system performance in certain scenarios. Resolves a visual issue with reload animations that occurs in certain scenarios. Resolves a graphical problem with the notification curtain that occurs in certain scenarios. Resolves a lag problem in scrolling in the notification curtain.

App Optimize haptic feedback in some game scenarios.

Camera Fixed an issue that could cause sporadic crashes. Fixed an issue where the app stops working when trying to record a video.

Safety January patch.



