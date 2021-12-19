OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, the distribution of Android 12 (no Europe) starts again

The stop of the release of OxygenOS / Android 12 on OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro did not last long: the company recently announced on its official forum that the “taps” have reopened, and for the occasion a all new build. The code is C.39, and includes a fairly substantial changelog, as well as the latest monthly Android security patches:
- System
- Improved the fluidity of unlocking via fingerprint
- Improved system power consumption to extend battery life
- Fixed screen tearing when returning from Home from a video game
- Fixed an issue where the notification bar would appear blank
- December 2021 Security Patch
- Camera
- Improved app launch speed
- Improved the quality of the rear camera effects
- Net
- Fixed an issue that prevented the internet from working over the cellular network under certain circumstances
According to the information that has emerged so far, the build is available only for the Global and India variants of both models; for the moment the Europe variant seems therefore excluded, which for obvious reasons is the most relevant for us. For the more enterprising, however, we leave the download links for manual installation (there are only incremental updates from build C.36):
- Incremental update from C.36 for OnePlus 9 Global
- Incremental update from C.36 for OnePlus 9 India
- Incremental update from C.36 for OnePlus 9 Pro Global
- Incremental update from C.36 for OnePlus 9 Pro India
