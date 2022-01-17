OnePlus 6 and 6T at sunset: stop to software support

Their run, however, stops here (and precisely with the security patches of November 2021 distributed in December): the company has in fact communicated that will stop releasing updates for OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T after more than 3 years of software support made up of three new versions of the green robot, 60 Closed Beta and 30 open Beta.

In fact, the two smartphones are not part of the recent update plan communicated by the manufacturer in July, following the announcement of the “merger” with Oppo: the products belonging to the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 8 families will in fact receive three major updates and four years of patches. security (and the same treatment will affect, it is assumed, the brand new OnePlus 10 Pro), while those of the OnePlus 7 series, together with OnePlus Nord and Nord CE 5G, will benefit from two major updates and 3 years of patches. Finally, there are OnePlus Nord N100, OnePlus Nord N10 5G and OnePlus Nord N200 5G (US market exclusive) with only one Android update and 3 years patch.

In this context, as evident, the dear old OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T are not foreseen: the official software support has definitively waned. This means that, to keep up, smartphone owners will now have to rely on the community (historically large and active), which over time will continue to “cook” custom-made ROMs for the 2018 flagship killers.