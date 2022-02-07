OnePlus, 4 new smart TVs arriving in India on February 17 | Rumor

It seems that OnePlus be ready to expand its range of smart TVs: according to the latest rumors, in a few days, precisely on February 17, it could present four new models in India, two available for purchase both online and in physical stores and two only for physical stores. Only a little is known about the two models destined for the online market: the codes are 32Y1S and 42Y1S (it is not clear if this 42 is a typo instead of 43, which is a much more common format).

OnePlus started with its smart TV initiative in India and for the moment it has remained there, despite the fact that almost a year ago the company had expressed its intention to also arrive in Europe, especially to counter Xiaomi. For the moment there are no updates on this.