OnePlus, 4 new smart TVs arriving in India on February 17 | Rumor

By: Abraham

Date:

It seems that OnePlus be ready to expand its range of smart TVs: according to the latest rumors, in a few days, precisely on February 17, it could present four new models in India, two available for purchase both online and in physical stores and two only for physical stores. Only a little is known about the two models destined for the online market: the codes are 32Y1S and 42Y1S (it is not clear if this 42 is a typo instead of 43, which is a much more common format).

OnePlus started with its smart TV initiative in India and for the moment it has remained there, despite the fact that almost a year ago the company had expressed its intention to also arrive in Europe, especially to counter Xiaomi. For the moment there are no updates on this.

In the past few days, 91mobiles had shed a little more light on this Y1S series: it seems to be a rather cheap range, but not too much, given the HDR10 certification. The rest of the specs talked about dual band Wi-Fi, 20W speakers with Dolby audio support, and operating system Android TV 11, perhaps with a certain level of aesthetic customization. It is speculated that prices could start from 25,000 rupees, the equivalent of 292 euros approximately at the current exchange rate. It is interesting to observe that there was talk of a 32 “model and another 43”, thus giving further credit to the theory that the author of today’s leak has made a small typo.

Also in February but a few days earlier, OnePlus should also unveil a new inexpensive smartphone, the Nord 2 CE 5G. In the pipeline there is also a Nord 2T – which, who knows, could arrive in India with the new TVs.

Previous articleNokia G21, first press images and rumors about the heir of the G20
