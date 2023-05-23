OnePlus 12 with periscope telephoto and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 | Rumor

- Advertisement -

There is still a lot of time left for the debut of , if the next top of the Chinese range will leave a year of “space” for the current (our review was presented in January, here). Yet the punctual Digital Chat Station has already grasped the first indiscretion, effectively confirming that even if OnePlus 12 were to forge ahead it won’t arrive before November or December, depending on Qualcomm’s timing.

OnePlus 12, it is the first news that comes from China, will have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Digital Chat Station calls it with what should be the product code, SM8650, of the next best SoC from Qualcomm. However it is the open secret, of the top of the OnePlus range that do without the best SoC in the Qualcomm list when they come out, there are not many. The most important indication of the Chinese insider’s message is another, it concerns the cameras.

On the next “top” from OnePlus there should be a telephoto lens with a periscope structure. In the camera group of OnePlus 11 signed by Hasselblad there is already a telephoto lens, a 48mm 32MP f/2.0, twice the equivalent focal length of the 24mm main wide-angle lens. On OnePlus 12, according to the first collections from Digital Chat Station, we will switch fromcurrent 2x optical zoom at least 3x, thanks to the telephoto with periscope structure.

The insider didn’t go too far on the magnification value, but usually a system similar to that of submarine periscopes is used to obtain zoom more advanced than a classic 2x: with a traditional architecture go further it would require a lot (indeed too much) space in depth for the contained thicknesses of a smartphone, for which periscope “telescopes” are used.

As for the other news, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, according to the most recent rumors, Qualcomm would already be in the final stage of development, with the first test specimens already delivered to the manufacturers. Among these there would obviously be OnePlus, which has every interest in knowing it to build the OnePlus 12 around it. The SoC should have an octa core configuration with 1 high power core (we’re talking about 3.7 GHz!)5 for medium loads and 2 for efficiency.

