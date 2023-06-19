OnePlus 12 has 120Hz curved display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and more details revealed

- Advertisement -

Update (06/19/23) – JB

The OnePlus 12 was once again highlighted in the main channels of rumors and leaks. According to a well-known leaker, the top-of-the-line smartphone should be announced between November and December. That’s because the device should hit the market with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, something that makes the manufacturer need to wait for Qualcomm’s event. As for the display, the OnePlus 12 will be announced with Samsung OLED screen that will have curved edges and 6.7 inches. This panel will still have a small centered hole, Quad HD Plus resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. - Advertisement - Other specifications revealed by previous leaks still include a 50 MP main camera, a 5,000 mAh battery with 100W charging and native Android 13. Moog Mavis – ein monophoner und semimodularer Selbstbau-Synthesizer As expected, OnePlus has yet to comment on the matter.

Update (5/25/23) – JB

OnePlus 12 has Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 100W load and other details revealed at launch

After having some of its first specifications revealed, a new leak released this Thursday brought more details about the future OnePlus 12. According to the well-known and reliable Yogesh Brar, the top of the line should be announced with a 6.7-inch OLED screen that has QHD + resolution and supports 120 Hz rate. - Advertisement - The processor chosen for the OnePlus 12 will be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and it should work with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The chipset should be clocked at a maximum of 3.7 GHz, be built in 4nm and use the Adreno 750 GPU. As for the rear set of cameras, Brar says OnePlus should include a 50 MP primary sensor, 50 MP ultrawide and a 64 MP periscope. To complete the powerful hardware, there is a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging and Android 13 as the operating system. - Advertisement - Finally, the launch forecast is for December of this year, and the device should first reach the Chinese market, something that means that the OnePlus 12 will only be made official globally in 2024. Ticketmaster Website Crashes Again During Eurovision Ticket Sales

Original text (05/15/23)

OnePlus 12 will have periscope camera and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, leaker suggests

the brand OnePlus should launch its next generation of high-end cell phones with a considerable upgrade on the part of the camerasincluding a periscope lens. In this sense, a known leaker (digital chat station) revealed that the company is doing tests with the chip SM8650. For those unfamiliar with the model, it is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. That is, the improvement in hardware can happen, as it is being tested with the next generation of processors from the company in question. Currently the zoom settings are not the best available.

The reason for this will be because the specifications provided by OnePlus lose a lot of detail when the photo is zoomed in. So, the use of a periscope sensor can be a considerable upgrade for the next generation of advanced cell phones from the brand to have superior quality results. If this rumor is confirmed, the OnePlus 12 will be the company’s first smartphone to arrive with this type of lens in its camera set. In addition, other upgrades are expected for this product, such as faster loading speed, arrival with Android 14 from the factory, among others.



