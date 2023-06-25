OnePlus 12, awaited news for cameras, design, display and charging

- Advertisement -

There is still a long way to go before the debut of OnePlus 12, top of the range that we should see one year after the debut of the current one. As happened in 2022, OnePlus 12 should also be presented first in China, presumably in December, to then arrive in the West in the first part of 2024. Judging by the first rumors, OnePlus 12 shouldn’t be a simple update of the current project, as for to be clear it is said that it will happen with the Oppo Find N3 Flip clamshell folding, a company that, like OnePlus, is part of the BBK Electronics galaxy.

According to the information collected by Yogesh Brar, the most important steps forward OnePlus 12 would show them on cameras: news in fact for both the main and the telephoto lens. OnePlus 11 has a three-element rear group, with a 50 MP main one and a 32 MP 2x telephoto lens, on the successor who knows what the sensor principal, now relatively small (1/1.56 inch), is not replaced with the 1-inch Sony IMX989 also used on Oppo Find X6 Pro, a model that may not arrive in the West. For what concern telephoto instead the sensor could remain the current one but with a different perspective, there was talk of a periscope structure.

The insider also mentions:

a display best (currently a 1,300-nit peak Fluid AMOLED LTPO is used, very few compared to the best competition)

This last point indicates that the OnePlus 12 it would be visibly different from the current smartphone, which at the rear has an important circular camera group moved to the left and inserted in a contrasting bib, see opening photo. The asymmetrical design line that has been inaugurated for more than a few years now could be at the end of the credits.