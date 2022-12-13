OnePlus 11R: prototype confirms infrared, slider and specs

With a launch scheduled for next year, the OnePlus 11R had images of a prototype leaked this Tuesday (13). According to the source of the material, the smartphone is ready to be announced in the global market.

In the field of design, we have three rear cameras and an LED flash inside the module rear, while the slider to activate silent mode is back on the OnePlus 11R.

In addition, the source also confirms the presence of an infrared sensor to control home appliances.

As for the specifications, the OnePlus 11R should have a 120 Hz AMOLED screen with FHD + resolution, and the panel will be curved and will also have a hole for the front camera.

The processor tends to be the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, and the main camera can have 50 MP and be accompanied by an ultrawide lens of another 13 MP. Finally, there is a 5,000 mAh battery and native Android 13.