OnePlus 11R: prototype confirms infrared, slider and specs

Update (12/13/22) – JB
With a launch scheduled for next year, the OnePlus 11R had images of a prototype leaked this Tuesday (13). According to the source of the material, the smartphone is ready to be announced in the global market.
In the field of design, we have three rear cameras and an LED flash inside the module rear, while the slider to activate silent mode is back on the OnePlus 11R.
In addition, the source also confirms the presence of an infrared sensor to control home appliances.
As for the specifications, the OnePlus 11R should have a 120 Hz AMOLED screen with FHD + resolution, and the panel will be curved and will also have a hole for the front camera.
The processor tends to be the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, and the main camera can have 50 MP and be accompanied by an ultrawide lens of another 13 MP. Finally, there is a 5,000 mAh battery and native Android 13.
Original text (10/29/22)
OnePlus 11R appears in rumor revealing technical sheet with Snapdragon chipset and known design
Information leaked in recent weeks point to the possibility of the OnePlus 11 Series line debuting at the end of this year or in the first quarter of 2023, bringing three variants of the phone, including the OnePlus 11R version, an “intermediate” model that had new speculation recently released anticipating the presumed internal hardware of the device.
As informants suggest, the new generation should share the same construction as its predecessor, keeping at the rear the triple set of cameras positioned at the vertices of a triangle on a rectangular module. According to rumors, the main sensor will have 50 MP of resolution, followed by an 8 MP ultrawide lens and, lastly, a 2 MP macro.
On the front, the OnePlus 11R should display a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels) with 120 Hz refresh rate and support for HDR10 mode🇧🇷 Ahead, the phone should stand out for being equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 platform — octa-core up to 3.2 GHz with 4 nm lithography — along with the Adreno 730 GPU.
Interestingly, in the next generation, the Chinese manufacturer can replace the MediaTek chipset with Qualcomm, opting for the more robust SoC from the American giant. This chipset must work together with 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM memory in the LPDDR5 standard with up to 256 GB of internal storage without an expansion slot.
The energy demand must be met by a large battery with 5,000 mAh capacity compatible with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging. For now, there is no information about availability and price, however, more details are expected to emerge in the coming days.
Technical data (rumor):
- 6.7″ AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution
- Selfie camera hole and 120Hz refresh rate
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Platform
- Adreno 730 GPU
- 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM memory
- 128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage
- 16 MP front camera
- Three rear cameras:
- Main lens with 50 MP sensor
- Ultrawide lens with 8 MP sensor
- Macro lens with 2 MP sensor
- 5,000 mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging
- Operating System: Android 12
- Dimensions: unknown
- weight: unknown
What are your expectations for the OnePlus 11R? Tell us, comment!
