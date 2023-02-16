OnePlus 11 shows itself in the first official teaser: there is the circular camera

- Advertisement -

Over the weekend OnePlus held a memorial event in China to celebrate his ninth birthday and this was the right occasion to start sowing the first ones official clues also regarding the next top of the range of the company, or the now imminent OnePlus 11.

In fact, during the event, the company explicitly mentioned the smartphone and didn’t stop there: it also released a first teaser video which confirms some of the main elements of the device, including the presence of the traditional toggle to silence/activate notifications of a rear photographic module with 3 sensors and enclosed in one circular finish and the continuation of partnership with Hasselblad whose logo is clearly visible during the short video.

The clip is very short and does not show the smartphone in its entirety, but it also seems to confirm the two colors in which it should be offered, i.e. the variant Matte Black and Glossy Greeneven if for the moment there are no more precise confirmations on the names and on the possible presence of other versions.

OnePlus hasn’t revealed any other details about the smartphone, but it’s now clear that the official presentation could be around the corner, given that the device has now been announced.

ONEPLUS 11 – THE MAIN FEATURES

The main characteristics of OnePlus 11 are known, but several details are still missing before being able to have a complete picture of the situation. It is clear that it will be a top of the range based on the brand new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, assisted by up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 or LPDDR5X memories, internal memory UFS 4.0a battery of 5,000mAh with refill a 100W and a triple rear camera from 50 MP, 48 MP and 32MP, respectively dedicated to the main module, wide angle and tele. There will also be a large 6.7 “AMOLED display at 120 Hz, with QHD + resolution. Below is the complete list of what has emerged so far.

display : 6.7-inch AMOLED LTPO with QHD+ resolution, up to 120Hz

: 6.7-inch AMOLED LTPO with QHD+ resolution, up to 120Hz chip : Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 memories : up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB UFS 4.0 storage

: up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB UFS 4.0 storage cameras : primary rear: 50MP Sony IMX890 ultra wide rear: 48MP Sony IMX581 rear telephoto: 32 MP (2x zoom?) Sony IMX709 Front: 32MP

: battery and charging: 5,000 mAh, 100 watts.