OnePlus 11 reviewed by Carl Pei: what the former CEO thinks and what he recommends

- Advertisement -

It’s probably there funniest review ever the one that the current CEO of Nothing and former guru of OnePlus Carl Pei made the OnePlus 11. It does not often happen that a prominent personality, moreover charismatic like Pei, publicly expresses his considerations on a product whose development he could have directed, and which evidently does not follow and could not follow the paths that Pei would have deemed best at this moment .

A quick step back. Carl Pei founds OnePlus together with Pete Lau in 2013; the start-up captures the attention of the general public, grows and becomes a company until 2020, when Pei, due to a different vision of the future with the Oppo group, decides to leave to give shape to his business idea. Nothing was born, a small reality that last year, after running in with the Nothing ear headphones (1), made its debut on the smartphone scene with Nothing Phone (1).

WHAT CARL PEI THINKS ABOUT ONEPLUS 11

Now on Nothing’s YouTube profile Pei came face to face with his past and presentsince OnePlus is an old love but at the same time a competitor. Of OnePlus 11, here you find our evaluations, they like it the curved edges and some aesthetic details, while would have preferred of larger physical keys and less slipperiness, despite the Titan Black color being a bit rough to the touch to help grip.

- Advertisement -

References to Nothing Phone (1) are continuous, of course, but the feeling is that of a Pei who has sincerely said what he thinks. On the physical keys he prefers those of his smartphone, of the correct dimensions, as well as on the personality: in his opinion, the OnePlus 11 has a design premium but anonymous, Phone (1) is unique. However the price difference between the two is important, so there are areas where the superiority of OnePlus 11 is objective. For example on the photographic sectorwhere Pei admits that his rival is ahead, pledging to do better in the future.

There it has changed a lot since his farewell, now it is much more similar to Oppo’s ColorOS than to Google’s Android, as it was in the years in which the Pei-Lau duo imposed the line. So the judgment is intuitive. The “new” OxygenOS does not like the CEO of Nothing, who prefers (always) a fluid and fast environment to extreme customization. Instead, he was conquered by the haptic feedback of the OnePlus 11 vibration, “really top notch”.

For which smartphone do you recommend?

In summary, he is asked, which smartphone would you recommend? Who likes the games or of the smartphone does a heavy use better OnePlus 11, admits citing the macroscopic hardware difference on the chip (Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the best of the Qualcomm offer, instead of the mid-range Snapdragon 778G of the Nothing), while Phone (1) to all otherswhich will not have an interface comparable to OxygenOS in terms of customization possibilities but behind which there is a great deal of optimization work aimed at making it pleasant and bug-free.

“If you don’t love iOS (has never hidden that he admires Apple, ed) or anyway you don’t want to spend certain amounts for a smartphone, better Phone (1)”, it is the synthesis of his message.

- Advertisement -

Nothing Phone (1) – 8GB RAM + 256GB, Glyph Interface, Dual 50MP Camera, OS, 6.55? 120Hz, black

439 €

- Advertisement -

Nothing Phone (1) – 8GB RAM + 128GB, Glyph Interface, Dual 50MP Camera, OS, 6.55? 120Hz, Black, A063

499 €

OnePlus 11 5G 8GB RAM 128GB Smartphone with 3rd Generation Hasselblad Smartphone Camera – 2 Year Manufacturer Warranty – Eternal Green, Amazon Exclusive

€ 849

OnePlus 11 5G 16GB RAM 256GB Smartphone with 3rd Generation Hasselblad Smartphone Camera – 2 Year Manufacturer Warranty – Eternal Green, Amazon Exclusive

€ 919

OnePlus 11 is available online from eBay at 819 euros. To see the other 10 offers click here. (updated February 14, 2023, 1.30pm)