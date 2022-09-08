OnePlus 11 Pro could arrive earlier than expected: event in December?

- Advertisement -

Here is the first rumor about OnePlus 11 Pro, the company’s next top of the range, and to open what should be a long series of rumors about the Chinese flagship is Digital Chat Station who on Weibo shared the first information collected on a OnePlus device with SM8550 chip.

SM8550 will in all likelihood be Qualcomm’s best chip for 2023 or at least for the first half: SM8450 is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 of last , SM8550 logically should be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Digital Chat Station does not directly name OnePlus 11 Pro, but what other smartphone from the company if not he be among the first to focus the lights on the performance of the next American chip?

OnePlus 10 Pro was announced in January, OnePlus 11 Pro could a year later or slightly anticipate, as Digital Chat Station suggests: “The new OnePlus with SM8550 coming later this year – wrote on Weibo – Sara focused on performance and design “, and if on the first aspect OnePlus has been teaching for years, on the second we say that there are companies that dare more. It is therefore not a trivial hypothesis.

If the interpretation of the translation from Chinese is correct, Digital Chat Station seems to add that for the moment OnePlus is not willing to compete with the Xiaomi 12S Ultra and its 1-inch camera sensor, but it is probably still early to discard the hypothesis without risking having to put your hands in the bin. Of course a “challenge” between OnePlus – Hasselblad and the Xiaomi – Leica couple would be interesting on the ground of smartphone cameras with 1-inch sensorand what’s more OnePlus could even parade a small “record” to Xiaomi, which did not take advantage of the 12S opportunity, if 11 Pro with 1 “camera arrived first in Europe of the smartphone promised by the CEO.

A challenge between OnePlus and Xiaomi should still exist, regardless of the hypothesis of a camera with a 1 “sensor on OnePlus 11 Pro which at the moment, it must be said clearly, remains rather risky. Last year the Xiaomi 12 were presented in December, OnePlus 10 Pro, as we said, in January If, as DCS tells us, this year in Shenzhen should decide to move forward to December the launch event would fall a few days away with that of Beijing from which the Xiaomi 13 will come out.