OnePlus 11: Presentation date, official images and real leaked photos

OnePlus recently announced that the OnePlus 11 will launch globally on February 7th. Well, the company has just announced the initial launch event of the OnePlus 11. It will take place on January 4 in China.

We already know what the OnePlus 11 would look like from multiple leaked renders over the last couple of months, but it’s always nice to see some live images-  As you can see, the photos confirm what we have previously seen in the renders. The circular camera module is in place, along with Hasselblad branding and the sandstone finish on the rear. The screen seems flat.

OnePlus 11 2

In addition, it seems that a couple of official-looking renders are circulating on Weibo that also show the phone in green.

Since the OnePlus 7 Pro, the company has been making its flagship phones with curved screens, so it’s surprising to see the second flagship for this year with a flat screen. At least the Alert Slider button is back.

What we know about the OnePlus 11

The company has confirmed that it will have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. In addition, it will use LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 flash storage. It will offer up to 16 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of storage.
The OnePlus 11 will feature a slightly different design than its predecessor. On the front, it will be very similar, while the rear camera island has been redesigned. Many details about the OnePlus 11 have already surfaced. The device will pack a 6.7-inch QHD+ display. It will be an LTPO AMOLED display and will offer a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

The 50-megapixel main camera will be backed by a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 32-megapixel telephoto camera. It will also have a 5,000 mAh battery, 100W fast wired charging, and probably 50W wireless charging. There will also be reverse wireless charging. OnePlus will include a charger in the box.


